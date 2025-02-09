3 teams that should target Dalton Knecht, knowing that the Lakers want to trade him
Although the NBA trade deadline may have passed, there are plenty of future trades that could shape the league. The Los Angeles Lakers trade that sent Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams was rescinded, meaning Knecht will remain a Laker in the foreseeable future.
However, given the Lakers' need to improve their roster and Luka Doncic's arrival, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Lakers could put Knecht back on the trade block again if they want to bring in more talent.
The 23-year-old sharpshooter is enjoying an impressive rookie season, in which he's averaging 9.4 points on 46.4% shooting from the field and 35.5 from downtown. He's managed to show flashes of being a reliable scorer, and given his age and unique ability to put the ball in the hoop, he should get the Lakers a decent haul if the franchise wants to trade him again.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers have experienced modest success lately, reeling off six of their last 10 before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night. The team has found its groove after keeping most of its core intact at the trade deadline and seems to be heading in the right direction after years of mediocrity.
Despite their recent hot streak, the Blazers are still better off focusing on their long-term rebuild than pushing for a postseason spot, which could open the door for an off-season trade with the Lakers.
Knecht's shooting could solidify their offensive depth, giving the Blazers a premier scorer alongside Shaedon Sharpe and Aferneee Simons. If traded, the Blazers have several assets the Lakers would be interested in that maximize the roster around Doncic and LeBron James, including bringing in a big man like Deandre Ayton or another solid wing like Jermaine Grant, which would make a significant impact.
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz are amongst one of the worst teams in the league. At 12-39, it's clear that they are far from competing for championships like the Lakers. Given their current trajectory, the Jazz could move some of their more established players to get more youth on the roster by attempting to acquire Knecht.
A potential trade for Knecht would allow the Jazz to acquire another promising young guard who can provide them with offensive firepower and a piece that would fit in their timeline, while the Lakers can get a mix of young and old talent on their roster.
Players like Collin Sexton, John Collins or Walker Kessler could be valuable additions to the Lakers. They would give Doncic more solid pieces to work with while aligning with his competitive outlook.
Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors maybe 16-36, but it's clear that they want to field a competitive roster around Scottie Barnes after trading for Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline.
A potential trade for Knecht during the offseason could bolster their backcourt, adding a player who fits their young timeline and giving them another solid building block to help them compete for years while also someone who can come in and contribute instantly.
Meanwhile, the Lakers can get more assets, notably a reliable rotational big man like Jakob Poetl.