3 young Cowboys who have turned heads during OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their annual OTAs period last week and are now conducting their mandatory minicamp at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The beginning of the team's offseason program has given it an up-close look at how many players on the roster have progressed. And with so many contract disputes, salary cap issues and other question marks around the team's future on the field, much of the attention was on some of the roster's younger players.

Here are a few young Cowboys who impressed and excelled during OTAs.

DT Jay Toia

Toia was so good during OTAs that he earned some reps with the first-team defense, and some believe the rookie has already cemented a spot on the 53-man roster. It's extremely rare to hear that about the No. 217 overall pick in the draft this early, and that's a testament to his work ethic.

Mazi Smith is entering a pivotal year as a former first-round pick, and it looks like Toia has emerged as his greatest competition. The USC product prides himself on being able to stop the run, and that's an area where the Cowboys defense has struggled year in and year out.

LB Damone Clark

The 2022 draft pick barely counts as a young player these days, but the team sounds encouraged by his progress this offseason. Much of that has to do with his relationship with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

#Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer had great things to say about LB Damone Clark.



He and position coach Dave Borgonzi seem to be connecting well, which T.J. Edwards talked about during their time together with the Chicago Bears.



Edwards: “Gonzo, he’s a great dude…we all see the… pic.twitter.com/jw2rW1C918 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) June 3, 2025

However, the real test will be if he can reclaim a spot in the starting lineup after being benched last year. With DeMarvion Overshown's status still up in the air after last season's knee injury, a golden opportunity has presented itself.

QB Joe Milton

The starting quarterback job in Dallas belongs to Dak Prescott, but the primary backup spot is up for grabs with Milton competing against Will Grier. The Cowboys have seen plenty of Grier over recent years, but Milton was acquired via trade from the New England Patriots, and experts across the league seem infatuated with his potential.

The 25-year-old has plenty of arm strength and has already dazzled media members with his athleticism.

Cowboys QB Joe Milton had another sharp day. The highlight was a bullet he threw rolling to his left to Ryan Flournoy for a TD.



There’s a ton of talent there for the Cowboys to develop over the next three seasons. pic.twitter.com/DN1b4e4Ik0 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) June 11, 2025

But more importantly, he's made an impression on his head coach. If he continues to trend this way throughout the rest of the offseason and training camp, Milton will easily take the QB2 job for the Dallas Cowboys. OTAs are the perfect setting for someone with Milton's raw tools to thrive, and he still has a ways to go in terms of his ability to process the game at NFL speeds and throw the ball accurately, but you could do a lot worse with your backup. (In fact, the Cowboys often have.)