4 NBA teams Taylor Jenkins can take to the next level after stunning Grizzlies exit

The Memphis Grizzlies shockingly fired Taylor Jenkins with nine games left in the season. Jenkins was the Grizzlies' coach since 2019-20 and led the team to two 50-win seasons, becoming the franchise's all-time wins leader in the process.. The Grizzlies were 44-29 and the fifth seed at the time of Jenkins' firing, making the move even more surprising.

Jenkins has a proven track record and is especially good at developing young talent; he certainly deserves another chance as a head coach. Let's take a look at four teams that should target Jenkins and profit from Memphis' mistake.

4. Portland Trail Blazers

With a 32-42 record, the Portland Trail Blazers have somewhat exceeded expectations this year, especially given their .500 record since the start of 2025. Chauncey Billups may have done enough to save his job. However, his contract is up after this season, and Jenkins would give the Blazers immediate playoff upside.

The Blazers are loaded with young talent, including Deni Avdija, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe. They don't have a typical No. 1 scoring option; perhaps Jenkins helps one of these young guys blossom into just that, with Avdija seeming the most likely. Alternately, Jenkins has had success with a more scoring-by-committee style of offense, especially with the Grizzlies this year, which could be an ideal strategy for a deep Blazers squad. Donovan Clingan and Toumani Camara are also perfect for Jenkins' defensive system.

Clingan and Camara are also perfect for Jenkins' defensive system. Ultimately, if the Blazers want to speed up their timeline and make a true playoff push next year, bringing in Jenkins would be a great move.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as the odds-on favorite for Jenkins' next team. Amid a lackluster 23-50 season, Nick Nurse's future with the team looks grim. Additionally, it's unclear if the Sixers will look to give this core another shot or if they'll enter a rebuild around Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and a possible lottery pick. Jenkins is well-suited for either scenario; he's both a proven development and win-now coach.

Regardless of Philly's direction, Maxey will be part of their future. Jenkins' experience coaching a fellow explosive guard in Ja Morant adds to his potential fit with the Sixers. While it's not a guarantee that he'll land the job, Jenkins will undoubtedly be a top candidate for the Sixers' opening.

2. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are perhaps the most intriguing destination for Jenkins. At 76, Gregg Popovich may decide to retire, and while Mitch Johnson has done a solid job as an interim this season, the Spurs may go in another direction if Pop opts to walk away. Jenkins got his NBA start with the Spurs as an intern in the 2007-08 season and later worked for their G League affiliate from 2008-2013. Given Jenkins' connection with the organization and proven track record, he would be a top target for the Spurs if there's an opening.

Jenkins' experience with athletic guards and two-way big men would benefit the De'Aaron Fox-Victor Wembanyama duo. Of course, Wembanyama is a generational talent, but Jenkins' offense could get the most out of his skill set and accelerate the team's timeline. Moreover, he would develop Fox and Wemby's two-man game. Overall, the Spurs would give Jenkins the ideal combination of developing young players while also competing now.

1. New Orleans Pelicans

Jenkins' best traits as a coach are developing talent and building a culture. These are two things the New Orleans Pelicans desperately could use. The Pelicans had playoff hopes heading into the season but are currently 14th in the Western Conference. While injuries have had a lot to do with that, it's difficult to imagine Willie Green keeping his job, considering how the team has underperformed.

Zion Williamson's future with the Pelicans isn't clear, but Jenkins' offense would be an ideal fit for Zion if they keep him. Trey Murphy III is also a great young wing for Jenkins' system. The Pelicans are likely to land a top lottery pick who would be a perfect developmental piece for Jenkins.

Given how long it's been since they've been truly competitive, the Pelicans likely want to avoid a full rebuild. Jenkins knows how to turn around a team quickly, exceeding expectations and finishing ninth in the West in his first season with the Grizzlies. Ultimately, Jenkins would be the perfect culture-setter for the Pelicans and could make this team competitive faster than any other coach available.