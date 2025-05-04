A dark horse Giannis Antetokounmpo suitor is hiding in plain sight

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round for the third consecutive year. As a result, Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation is at an all-time high. Given Damian Lillard's injury, the Bucks' underwhelming roster and success, an Antetokounmpo trade feels likely. While teams like the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, and Oklahoma City Thunder have rumored interest in Giannis, the New Orleans Pelicans have a real chance to trade for him.

Let's dive into the possibility of the Pelicans trading for Antetokounmpo.

REPORT: The Pelicans are “keeping close tabs” on Giannis’ situation in Milwaukee, per @ScoopB.



“I’m told Zion could very well be on the table in a potential Giannis deal if Milwaukee chooses to explore trade options.” pic.twitter.com/VNvfks6ufM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 4, 2025

Why a Pelicans-Zion Williamson package makes sense for the Bucks in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

The Bucks don't own their first-round pick until 2031, so getting back some draft capital will be a priority for Milwaukee. Additionally, the Bucks likely want to avoid a complete rebuild, so they will also seek some win-now talent. The Pelicans can offer both of these, and crucially, they can give the Bucks some of their picks back. New Orleans owns the Bucks' picks in 2026 and 2027 via a pick swap; these picks, among more draft capital, would be included in a Giannis trade. Zion Williamson would be the centerpiece of this trade.

While Williamson has had injury problems when healthy, he's one of the league's most dominant players. Williamson may be the best individual talent the Bucks could land in a Giannis trade. He would give the Bucks a franchise star and allow Milwaukee to remain competitive. At 24, Williamson could get his career back on track, health-wise, and reach another level.

Getting a franchise building block and regaining some of your draft capital could make this trade the best offer for Milwaukee. A Giannis-Zion swap would undoubtedly be one of the most exciting trades in league history. Another possible scenario is the Pelicans getting involved as a third team, sending the Bucks back some of their picks. Ultimately, don't be surprised if either scenario occurs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would change everything for the Pelicans

While the Pelicans finished 14th in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record, landing a star like Antetokounmpo instantly changes your franchise's trajectory. The Pelicans are a year removed from being a playoff team and would have been closer to the playoffs if not for an absurd number of injuries. With Antetokounmpo, they'd surely be a playoff team. The Pelicans would have a solid core around Giannis, including Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray (when healthy), and a top draft pick. Although some of the Pelicans' core could also be included in this trade. Regardless, the upside of trading for Antetokounmpo is obvious.

Undoubtedly, every team would love to trade for Antetokounmpo, he's a top-three player and an elite two-way star. However, it's risky for the Pelicans since Antetokoumpo is a 2027 free agent and could leave if New Orleans doesn't make significant strides. For Antetokounmpo, making the playoffs isn't good enough; he wants to compete for titles, and it's unclear if the Pelicans can become contenders. The Pelicans may opt for a full rebuild instead of pursuing a Antetokounmpo trade.