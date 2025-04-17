Aaron Rodgers interview forces Steelers to pursue these 3 emergency backup plans

Aaron Rodgers came out of hibernation to deliver State of the Union remarks on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show this Thursday afternoon. The four-time MVP and ex-New York Jets quarterback was candid about his future, but also remarkably vague.

Only Rodgers can generate this sort of media spectacle around an ostensibly simple decision. He's one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and a potential retirement would be a huge step, so it's understandable on a certain level. It's even easy to accept why there has been so much focus on the subject, as Rodgers is just a natural person of interest in NFL circles.

We are a week from the NFL Draft, however, and the 41-year-old is still keeping the Pittsburgh Steelers in the dark. There is one team interested in his services, and Rodgers admits he is even willing to take a discount. But, until he puts pen on paper and decides that he is mentally and physically committed to another season in pads and a helmet, we won't see much movement on either side. .

"I'm 41 years old and I have some off the field stuff going on that requires my attention..



I have a couple people in my inner circle who are really battling some difficult stuff..



To make a commitment to a team is a big thing"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/24oHonR31a — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2025

The Steelers probably shouldn't want Rodgers and all his baggage to begin with. They definitely can't afford to sit around in perpetuity while other options pass them by. So, here are a few backup plans worth exploring.

3. Steelers can trade up for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in NFL Draft

The Steelers met with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders recently. The son of NFL royalty in Deion Sanders, Shedeur made his bones in the SWAC with Jackson State before transferring to Colorado, where he led the Buffs program to unprecedented success alongside fellow top prospect Travis Hunter.

Sanders began the pre-draft cycle as a popular top-3 pick in most projections, but his stock has since slipped. Scouts just aren't confident in his arm talent and athleticism compared to other top NFL quarterbacks. We know Sanders is a candidate to fall on draft night. If the New Orleans Saints pass him up at No. 9, Pittsburgh might not even need to trade up.

If he's within range, either at No. 21 or in a trade-up scenario, the Steelers should strongly consider a pursuit. For all his warts, Sanders is the clear QB2 in this draft class. His football IQ and ability to deliver throws under duress are special. He made the most of mediocre circumstances at Colorado, surviving a dreadful offensive line and establishing a fruitful connection with the aforementioned Hunter.

Put Sanders in Arthur Smith's structured offense and give him two elite playmakers in George Pickens and DK Metcalf, and it sure feels like the Steelers are on the right path. Pittsburgh needs a long-term solution eventually. Sanders could be their first proper offensive cornerstone since Ben Roethlisberger.

2. Steelers should keep tabs on Anthony Richardson and the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are setting the stage for an intense quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones in training camp. It's clear which option the Colts should prefer — Richardson, a former first-round pick, has untapped potential out the wazoo — but Indy has subtly put Jones in pole position.

Richardson's NFL acclimation has been touch and go, but he's still 22 years old with plenty of room for growth. He would benefit from Pittsburgh's rigid, balanced scheme, not to mention the big-play threats of Pickens and Metcalf lined up wide. The Colts probably don't want to trade Richardson to an AFC foe, but if Indianapolis lands on Jones as the Week 1 starter, the Florida product's days are numbered. It benefits nobody to keep Richardson on ice at this point in his career.

Is there downside here? Of course. Richardson completed a ghastly 47.7 percent of his passes last season and threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (eight). He is far from a surefire franchise quarterback. And yet, Richardson was also battling through injuries last season, not to mention the distrust of his coaching staff. The numbers were much better as a rookie and youth plays to his advantage.

When it comes to raw physical tools — the 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame, the elite quickness, the turbocharged arm — Richardson outclasses the majority of his NFL peers. He needs to clean up his decision-making big time, but if Pittsburgh can channel his strengths and mitigate his weaknesses, Richardson has a higher ceiling than any other quarterback potentially available to the Steelers.

1. Steelers can pry Kirk Cousins from the desperate Falcons

This feels like the final frontier of the NFL offseason. The Steelers are one team stuck between two aging quarterbacks. Rodgers is clearly the priority, but if he opts to retire, where else might Kirk Cousins land? The Atlanta Falcons continue to express a willingness to begin the season with Cousins on the roster, but that is Michael Penix Jr.'s team. Keeping Cousins around, on his contract and with his reputation, is a distraction Raheem Morris' group does not need.

The Cleveland Browns are effectively out on Cousins after signing Joe Flacco. The Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and other logical destinations already have established QB1s as well. Only Pittsburgh is A) trying to win games and B) still needs a quarterback in order to do so.

Cousins has a no-trade clause and plans to wait until after the NFL Draft to render a decision, should Atlanta even find a trade partner. If the Steelers whiff on Rodgers and opt against drafting a high-level quarterback a week from now, then this feels like a logical outcome for all parties. Cousins gets to join a proven winner under Mike Tomlin, the Falcons get to reset around Penix, and nobody feels unfairly locked out of a starting pathway (with the possible exception of Mason Rudolph).

Last season was a mess for Cousins, who led the NFL in interceptions (16) and fumbles (13) in 14 starts, but he wasn't at full strength in the aftermath of a torn Achilles. Now he is presumably healthier and in a better position to recapture old magic. Cousins' ability to torch defenses out of play action sets and efficiently distribute the football, when he's right, should align nicely with Arthur Smith's scheme.