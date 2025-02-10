Aaron Rodgers sad Brett Favre career arc isn't an option for one reason
Brett Favre spent the first 16 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers before eventually wanting a change of scenery and getting traded to the New York Jets for one year. After that, Favre went on to join the Minnesota Vikings for the final two years of his career.
Somehow, Aaron Rodgers has a chance to follow virtually the exact same career arc as his predecessor. He spent the first 18 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Packers before wanting a trade and eventually getting dealt to the Jets. He essentially played just one season in New York before the Jets opted to move on from him. Now, the path is wide open for Rodgers to complete the Favre career arc by joining the Vikings.
As wild as that might be, the chances of that actually happening are extremely slim.
Aaron Rodgers won't complete Brett Favre career arc
On paper, there is somewhat of a path to Rodgers joining the Vikings. He would presumably have an interest in joining them with the roster that they have, and the opportunity to play the Packers twice a year. The Vikings even have room to add a veteran quarterback with Sam Darnold set to hit free agency. With that being said, though, are we sure they'd have any interest in signing Rodgers?
The Vikings might end up losing Darnold, but they have J.J. McCarthy on their roster. McCarthy is not only a player Minnesota selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they traded up to have the opportunity of selecting him. The Vikings will probably want to add a veteran to compete with or at least mentor McCarthy, especially after he missed his entire rookie year due to injury, but is Rodgers really the right fit in that regard?
Not only does Rodgers have a questionable reputation at best as a teammate, but he struggled enough to the point where the Jets moved on from him and opted to pay him to play elsewhere.
Chances are, the Vikings will hand the reins over to McCarthy in 2025. If for whatever reason they opt not to, they'll likely heavily pursue a Darnold reunion. Even if they whiff on Darnold, there are probably several other quarterbacks they'd turn to before Rodgers. Simply put, the Vikings are not desperate enough to pursue Rodgers at this point in time.