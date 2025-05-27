Al-Nassr player ratings: Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game in the Saudi Pro League?

Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League season ended in disappointment as they lost 3-2 to Al-Fateh on the final day of the campaign. Stefano Pioli's side failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite, and this has hindered their chances of persuading Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club.

Following the match, Ronaldo posted on social media, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all." This has led to speculation as to where Ronaldo might go next. There has been talk that Inter Miami or one of the Brazilian teams competing in the Club World Cup could sign him to play in the competition.

Al-Fateh–Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Al-Nassr players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Bento (GK): 5

Bento was beaten by a tap-in from Matias Vargas. The goalkeeper could do nothing about Mourad Batna's goal as it was a fantastic free-kick. Bento then reacted slowly to Matheus Machado's winner on the rebound in added time. The keeper was furious as he slammed the ground before booting the ball against the net again.

Ali Al-Hassan (CB): 5

Al-Hassan could have been more composed in his one-on-one defending. Abdullah Al-Khaibari was Al-Hassan's replacement late on.

Mohammed Al-Fatil (CB): 6

Al-Fatil provided the flick-on for which Ronaldo scored. However, his marking in key moments should have been better. He struggled to keep hold of Vargas.

Mohamed Simakan (CB): 5

Simakan could have done better to prevent crosses from coming into their box. Due to injury, Ali Lajami came on for the player in the second half.

Midfielders

Sultan Al-Ghannam (RM): 6

Al-Ghannam got forward often and was creative in the final third. Salem Al-Najdi came on for him in the second half.

Otavio (CM): 6

Otavio is more of an attacking midfielder. However, he has been tasked with a more defensive role recently, which is not to his strengths.

Ayman Yahya (CM): 6

Ayman Yaha kept the ball well, but he was replaced by Wesley as Pioli looked to add more firepower to his team.

Nawaf Al-Boushal (LM): 7

Al-Boushal got into great positions and was selfless in setting up opportunities for his teammates. He provided the assist for Sadio Mané's goal.

Forwards

Abdulmajeed Al-Sulayhim (CAM): 5

Al-Sulayhim played some good through balls for his teammates. However, he was replaced by Angelo at half-time.

Sadio Mané (CAM): 6

Mané missed a great chance to score in the early stages of the game. The former Liverpool forward then came close to scoring with an audacious bicycle kick. Another chance went begging for Mané as he put his effort straight at the Al-Fateh goalkeeper. However, he finally scored in the 75th minute. The Senegal international should have had a hat-trick if he had his shooting boots on.

Cristiano Ronaldo (CF): 7

Ronaldo scored from a corner in what looks set to be his final Saudi Pro League game. The Portuguese forward was also involved in the build-up to Mané's goal.

Substitutes

Angelo, 6/10

Ali Lajami, 5/10

Salem Al-Najdi, 5/10

Wesley, 6/10