Arsenal player ratings: Mikel Arteta's side secure Champions League place

Arsenal secured their place in the Champions League next season with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United. The result also all but sealed the Gunners' finishing second in the Premier League. However, Manchester City have a very slim chance of overtaking Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal–Newcastle Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Arsenal players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

David Raya (GK): 8

Raya produced some remarkable saves to ensure that Newcastle did not get on the scoresheet. This included stopping Bruno Guimaraes, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn and Sven Botman. His reactions were excellent, but Raya's distribution was not always very accurate.

Ben White (RB): 6

White's one-on-one defending could have been better. However, he was a threat going forward and shot narrowly wide.

William Saliba (CB): 6

Saliba had a solid first half, but due to injury, he was taken off at half-time for Riccardo Calafiori.

Jakub Kiwior (CB): 7

Kiwior made some important blocks and clearances to keep Newcastle out.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (LB): 6

Lewis-Skelly ensured that Jacob Murphy did not make his mark on the game.

Midfielders

Thomas Partey (CDM): 7

Partey had to do a lot of defending as Newcastle relentlessly attacked. The midfielder was also a threat from set-pieces.

Declan Rice (CM): 8

Rice scored a fantastic goal in the 55th minute that turned out to be the winning goal. The Englishman also dropped back to help Partey out defensively often.

Martin Odegaard (CM): 7

Odegaard linked up well with his teammates and set up Rice's goal. Jorginho replaced the Arsenal captain in added time. This was Jorginho's final home game for Arsenal as he is set to join Flamengo.

Forwards

Bukayo Saka (RW): 7

Saka's deliveries from corners were excellent, and he was involved in the build-up to Rice's goal. Kai Havertz came on for Saka in the 76th minute, and how the Gunners have missed having a center-forward for much of the season.

Leandro Trossard (CF): 7

Trossard filled in as the makeshift center-forward. However, he still tracked back to help out his teammates. The Belgian dribbled with the ball well but lacked the vital finish. Kieran Tierney came on for Trossard late on. Tierney is also bidding farewell to the Emirates Stadium as he is poised to return to Celtic.

Gabriel Martinelli (LW): 6

Martinelli had to be disciplined, but would have wanted to have been more of a threat going forward.

Substitutes

Riccardo Calafiori, 7/10

Kai Havertz, 6/10

Kieran Tierney, N/A