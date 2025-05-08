Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out in the loss vs. PSG?

Neither Arsenal nor Paris Saint-Germain have ever won the Champions League. However, it will be PSG that will be facing Inter Milan in the final on May 31 to claim European soccer's biggest prize. As for the Gunners, their only hope of silverware this season is now gone. Mikel Arteta's side has impressed in Europe but ultimately come up short against Luis Enrique's PSG side that now favors team ethic over star power.

PSG–Arsenal Champions League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Arsenal players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

David Raya (GK): 7

Raya was nearly beaten by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the first half, but his effort came back off the woodwork. There was nothing he could have done to stop Fabian Ruiz's effort as it was hit with venom and deflected off William Saliba. The goalkeeper made smart stops to deny Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Vitinha's penalty. Hakimi then sealed the victory with a powerful strike from the edge of the box. Raya also made a good save to prevent substitute Ousmane Dembele from scoring late on.

Jurrien Timber (RB): 7

Timber put in a great cross for Declan Rice early on in the game. However, the midfielder mistimed his header. The right-back again had the difficult task of facing Kvaratskhelia, who was able to cut in and hit the post. Ben White gave Timber a much-needed rest late on.

William Saliba (CB): 4

Saliba was sloppy at times, which you cannot afford to be against a team as good as PSG. One mistake gifted a chance to Doue. He then turned his back on Ruiz's effort that deflected off him and past Raya.

Jakub Kiwior (CB): 6

Kiwior was much improved from the first leg and spread the ball about well with excellent passes. His long pass led to Bukayo Saka's goal. However, he often did not know when to press or stand off PSG's talented forwards.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (LB): 4

Lewis-Skelly also misplaced some of his passes, one in particular led to a chance for Barcola. It was also the left-back's handball that was deemed to be a penalty by the referee after VAR intervened. Lewis-Skelly got booked in the second half and was soon replaced by Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian set up a great chance for Saka late on with a cross.

Midfielders

Thomas Partey (CDM): 6

Partey's long throw-ins caused problems for the PSG defenders. He came so close to assisting Gabriel Martinelli with one of his lobbed throws. Partey struggled against Vitinha's pace at times. The defensive midfielder also should have done better in the build-up to Hakimi's goal.

Declan Rice (CM): 7

Missed a great chance with a header in the third minute of the game. Unfortunately, it was Rice's foul that led to the free kick from which PSG scored. Rice picked up a booking but was still not afraid to get stuck in a make a crucial last-ditch tackle.

Martin Odegaard (CM): 5

Odegaard fired in from the edge of the box, but his effort was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Arsenal needed a bit more creativity from their captain.

Forwards

Bukayo Saka (RW): 6

Lost the ball too easily at times, but linked up well with Timber and forced Donnarumma into making a great save. Saka also scored a tap-in that gave the Gunners a lifeline. Unfortunately, he then went on to miss a great chance to get another goal back.

Mikel Merino (CF): 4

He was often isolated up front and will be hoping to slot back into his favored midfield role soon.

Gabriel Martinelli (LW): 5

Martinelli saw his effort from Partey's long throw saved by Donnarumma from point-blank range. Leandro Trossard came on for the Brazilian and was instrumental in setting up Saka's goal.

Substitutes

Riccardo Calafiori, 7/10

Leandro Trossard, 7/10