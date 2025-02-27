Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City: Predicted lineups, team news and FA Cup score prediction

The FA Cup is wide open this season with many Premier League sides such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal already out of the competition. This could pave the way for a team such as Aston Villa to make it to Wembley. However, Unai Emery's side will have to get past Cardiff City of the Championship first this Friday.

Aston Villa need to bounce back

Villa suffered a 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League this week. The Villans need to respond to this to avoid their campaign fizzling out. Attempting to qualify for the Champions League will remain Emery's top priority, but they should still be taking the FA Cup seriously.

The Midlands side has a history in the competition, having won it seven times. They most recently got to the final in 2015 but lost 4-0 to Arsenal. Villa have already beaten West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup this season — both by the scoreline of 2-1.

Cardiff City's Championship concerns

Cardiff City claimed a crucial win over Hull City in the Championship this week. However, they are still only six points above the relegation zone. Therefore, Omer Riza's side will have survival as their main focus.

The Welsh side is the only team from outside of England to win the FA Cup — which they did in 1927. They last made it to the final in 2008 but fell in a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth. During the last round this season, USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was their hero as they beat Stoke City on penalties.

Team news and predicted lineups

Marcus Rashford made his Villa debut as a substitute in their win over Spurs in the FA Cup. The England forward could start against Cardiff.

Aston Villa predicted lineup: Olsen, Garcia, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Rashford, Rogers, Asensio, Watkins

Unfortunately, we are unlikely to see former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey in action for Cardiff, as he suffers from a hamstring injury.

Cardiff City predicted lineup: Horvath, Rinomhota, Fish, Ng, O'Dowda, Chambers, Mannsverk, Robinson, Willock, Ashford, Salech

Historical context and prediction

Villa and Cardiff last met in the Premier League during the 2017/18 season. Villa won the first encounter 1-0 at home, thanks to a goal from Jack Grealish. However, they lost 3-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

With home advantage and being the team from a higher division, Villa should win the tie this week comfortably 2-0.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City

Villa play Cardiff at 03:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 28. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.