AUSL Championship Series preview: Teams, schedule, how to watch and more

The moment professional softball fans have waited two months for is about to get started in only one day. The Talons and Bandits, the highest-ranking teams in Athletes Unlimited Softball League, are competing for the first-ever AUSL Championship Series at Rhoads Stadium on July 26 to 28 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Now that every squad has finished their regular 24-game slate, the top two remain standing for a best-of-three showdown to determine the inaugural AUSL champion. Think of it as the Super Bowl or MLB World Series of softball, or better yet, the Women’s College World Series at the sport’s highest level of play.

For the first time in AUSL history, ESPN is providing coverage of the first two games, while ESPN2 will broadcast game three in the event of a tie.

Talons expect experience on host field to give them an advantage

Qualifying for the finals as the number one seed with an 18-6 record, the Talons are already at the party as they played their last two games in Tuscaloosa. Meanwhile, the Bandits traveled out three states south of Rosemont, Ill., where they played their last two games and finished as the number two seed at 15-9.

Each finalist previously crossed paths eight times throughout the regular season, with an even 4-4 record against each other. Although the Talons perch down on the competition with the best season record, the outlaws have outscored the flock 45-31 in head-to-head runs.

A clash of elite defense and offense

What makes the final bout interesting is that the opposing teams are polar opposites when they come to obtaining the dub.

The Talons have frequently emphasized strategic defensive plays in clawing their way to victory, which awarded infielder Hannah Flippen with the Defensive Player of the Year honor, and landed five spots on the All-Defensive Team including Flippen, outfielders Jadelyn Allchin and Sierra Sacco, and catcher Sharlize Palacios. Last but not least, Pitcher of the Year Georgina Corrick is soaring ahead of the competition with a league-best 2.04 ERA and an unbeaten 6-0 record in the circle. She, Montana Fouts, Raelin Chaffin, and Megan Faraimo comprise the arguably most formidable pitching staff in the league.

The Bandits have outgunned the opposition by leading nearly every offensive category as a team. Infielder Erin Coffel won Hitter of the Year for a reason as she holds a .415 batting average, a stat where her, infielder Sydney McKinney, and outfielder Morgan Zerkle occupy the top five. The batting lineup that consists of those three and infielder Skylar Wallace is a murderer’s row, as they have putted on shows at the plate with spectacular bombs.

AUSL Championship Series schedule

Game Date Start time (CT) Broadcaster 1 Saturday, July 26 2 p.m. ESPN 2 Sunday, July 27 1 p.m. ESPN 3 (if necessary) Monday, July 28 6 p.m. ESPN2