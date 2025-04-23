These big-name 2025 NFL Draft prospects could fall out of the first round

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for former college stars hoping to make it as professional football players. It's a weekend where over 200 will see their dreams come true -- as a highly-drafted player with big expectations, a mid- or late-round player looking to prove other teams wrong for passing on him, or an undrafted player out to prove he belongs in the pros.

Experts all over the country try to pin down where these prospects will end up and where they will be taken, but often, there are players who rise and fall throughout the process. Sometimes they even become surprises during the draft.

Here are a few players who were once projected first-round picks that may have to wait longer to hear their names called this weekend.

Nic Scourton - Defensive End - Texas A&M

Scourton made an immediate impact as a transfer at Texas A&M and has a knack for making plays in many shapes and forms. He also brings prototypical size and strength to the position at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds. That might even allow him to sometimes play on the interior at the next level, but he has been primarily used as an edge player.

Scourton announced himself to the college football world with a 10-sack season for Purdue in 2023 before joining Texas A&M. He started his Aggie tenure with some crucial sacks and tackles for loss (TFLs) against Notre Dame, Missouri, and Arkansas, inserting himself into the conversation of top NFL prospects.

However, Scourton could not continue that production level, as the pass-rusher only had half a sack the rest of the season, finishing with five total. That marked the beginning of his draft slide. He still has a high ceiling, but teammate Shemar Stewart has passed him as the top Texas A&M defensive lineman in the class as the draft approaches.

Kenneth Grant - Defensive Tackle - Michigan

Grant was part of an elite defensive line and may be getting overshadowed as a result. His teammate and fellow defensive tackle, Mason Graham, is getting all the praise and attention as a projected top 10 pick and possibly the first defensive tackle selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Add to that the fact that others like Derrick Harmon (Oregon) and Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) continue to rise, and suddenly Grant may be looking at the second round.

Grant is a consistent player who is as disruptive as they come at the line of scrimmage. He should be a productive NFL player for years to come, but it may only take a surprise or two for him to officially start dropping to Day 2.

Feels like Kenneth Grant (78) hits this quick swim at least once a game



pic.twitter.com/x05RC9WrRL — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 21, 2025

Kelvin Banks Jr. - Offensive Tackle - Texas

Banks Jr. is still a top 30 prospect, but he may not end up being drafted there. He has the tools to be an outstanding offensive lineman and proved it by winning the Outland Trophy this season. However, his worst games came against the best competition, which may scare some teams away.

Teams absolutely questioned him about those performances during the draft vetting process. If they like what they heard, he likely won't have to worry too much about his NFL future. He just isn't a lock to be selected in the first round.

James Pearce Jr. - Edge - Tennessee

Pearce Jr. has sat on the fringe of the first round during this entire process, and his actual selection will come down to which teams believe he can be a true fit for their defense. Yes, versatility is a highly sought-after trait in the NFL, but it has to fit the scheme.

Many early projections and mock drafts had Pearce Jr going to Detroit at No. 28 overall. The Lions undoubtedly need to find a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson to put even more fear into opposing quarterbacks, but Dan Campbell and company need a more complete, multidimensional player.

His speed-rush is his best tool, but he will likely need to bulk up a bit to become an every-down player. Therefore, it is a possibility that he falls out of Day 1.

Luther Burden III - Wide Receiver - Missouri

The preseason No. 1 wide receiver prospect now seems most likely to be drafted in the second round, unless a team decides to take a flyer on him near the end of the first. Burden III's final season at Missouri did not live up to expectations, and he's paying the price.

Has Luther Burden III become too underrated?🤔



(🎥: PFF College Football Show) pic.twitter.com/hrVEdmp6MV — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 29, 2025

Other wideouts like Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona), Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State), and Matthew Golden (Texas) have impressed with their opportunities and have presumably jumped between No.1 receiver Travis Hunter and Burden III. However, Burden still has a high ceiling and has displayed the skill and speed of an NFL player during his college career.