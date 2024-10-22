Bills news: Cooper comments on Bills Mafia, Allen makes NFL history, Coleman breaks futility streak
By Luke Norris
The Buffalo Bills have a lot to be happy about heading into their Week 8 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.
Not only did they notch a 34-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans, but they also watched every other team in the AFC East take a loss in Week 7.
The New England Patriots dropped to 1-6 with a loss in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Miami Dolphins fell to 2-4 with a defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. And despite the addition of Davante Adams, the New York Jets were thumped by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now 5-2, the Bills are in great shape to win the division for the fifth straight season and have three very winnable games against the Seahawks, Dolphins, and Colts over the next three weeks before their highly anticipated Week 11 battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Buffalo got off to a sluggish start against Tennessee, falling down 10-0 early in the second quarter, both the offense and defense settled in and dominated. The defense obviously didn't allow another point, and Josh Allen, who made a little NFL history in the victory, and the offense put up 34 straight points, which included a touchdown from new Bills wideout Amari Cooper, who seems to love his new fans.
But Cooper wasn't the most productive Buffalo wide receiver of the day, not that he was expected to be. That honor belonged to rookie Keon Coleman, who not only had his best day as a professional but ended a little futility streak the Bills had going to start this 2024 season. And that's where we'll kick things off.
Keon Coleman was the first Bills receiver to have a 100-yard game this season
As an early second-round selection, Coleman had high expectations coming into this season, especially given the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. And while he performed well enough for the most part through the first six weeks, he'd yet to have that monster game people had been waiting to see.
But now, Bills Mafia will just wait for the next one.
Coleman had just four catches on the afternoon, but he made them count, going for a career-high 125 yards, 101 of which came on two plays, the second being a 57-yarder in which he did most of the work after the catch.
With his 125 yards, he became the first Bills receiver this season to surpass the century mark. In fact, through the first six weeks, nobody had even reached 75, the best effort being Khalil Shakir's 72-yard outing in Buffalo's 47-10 win over the Jaguars in Week 3.
Amari Cooper says hearing Bills Mafia chant his name was "something special"
As Amari Cooper had only a few days to learn a new playbook after being traded from the Browns to the Bills last Tuesday, it makes perfect sense that he only played 18 snaps with his new team on Sunday.
But it's not as if he didn't make an impact.
After failing to record a catch in the first half, Cooper caught four balls over the final 30 minutes, the first, of course, which resulted in a 12-yard touchdown that gave Buffalo the lead. And Coleman deserves some credit for that catch, as he had to tell Cooper what route to run because he didn't know the play, which actually makes the play even better looking back on it.
As Bills Mafia tends to do, they showered their new wideout with love, giving him the "COOP" treatment on the score and on several more occasions throughout the afternoon. In his postgame presser, Cooper was specifically asked about the way his new fans treated him, and he immediately gave a big smile as he responded.
"I played for a couple different teams that have done, including Alabama collegiately, and it seems like a different feel every single time," Cooper stated. "It seems like a different "COOP" chant every single time. Just grateful. Appreciative. It was something special about the one today, though."
Cooper ultimately had four catches for 66 yards on the day, and nothing more could really have been expected of him. But instead of talking mostly about himself, he was quick to praise others, specifically saying how impressed he was with Allen and how happy he was for Coleman to get his first 100-yard game.
Productive. Humble. That's how you get in good with Bills Mafia, and there are going to be plenty more "COOP" chants as this season rolls along.
Josh Allen still hasn't thrown an interception this season
While he had a couple of rough games in Buffalo's back-to-back losses against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, Allen has gotten back on track over the last two weeks.
As we predicted he would, the perennial NFL MVP candidate recorded his first 300-yard game of the season on Sunday against Tennessee, completing 21 of 33 passes for 323 yards with two touchdowns. And just like it's gone every week thus far, he was interception-free.
Allen is now just the sixth quarterback in NFL history without an interception through the first seven games of a season. And with his 12 touchdown passes, he's just the second QB all-time with a dozen TDs and no picks through a team's first seven contests.
The only other signal-caller to achieve this feat was Alex Smith, who had 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions during the Chiefs' first seven games in 2017. Smith ultimately extended his pick-free streak another game, not throwing his first interception until Week 9 in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Can Allen extend his streak another week? We'll find out when the Bills travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.