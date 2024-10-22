Bills news: Cooper comments on Bills Mafia, Allen makes NFL history, Coleman breaks futility streak

Josh Allen yesterday ⬇️



🏈 Went 17-of-22 for 258 yards & 2 TDs in the 2nd half. The 258 yards marked a career-best for Allen in a 2nd half of a game.



🏈 Became the 2nd player in NFL history with 12+ pass TD & 0 INT in his team’s first 7 games of a season (Alex Smith, 2017). pic.twitter.com/umhkuiavOW