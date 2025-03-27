Blue Jays fans could easily turn on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after contract offer leaks

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are still at odds when it comes to a contract extension. And based on the latest rumors, it may not be about the money either: Just hours before the team's Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that a "gap" persisted between the two teams, despite renewed attempts on Toronto's part to reach a deal with their star first baseman.

Which isn't exactly anything new. But a follow-up from Hector Gomez was a bit of a bombshell, claiming that the offer Vladdy turned down was somewhere in the $550 million and $600 million range.

SOURCE: The Blue Jays' offer would be in the range of 14-15 years and $550-600 million. https://t.co/IQGGMUlEXE — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 27, 2025

Granted, Gomez's reporting should taken with multiple grains of salt here. But Blue Jays fans would have every right to be mad at Guerrero Jr. if he turns down that deal, seeing as the team would be giving him exactly what he wants. If it is in fact true, it would suggest that there's much more on his mind — like Toronto's inability to surround him with other star talent — than cashing in.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could force his way out of Toronto, and it has nothing to do with the money

Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays still being at odds in negotiations has less to do with the money and more to do with getting the slugger some help. Once he signs that massive deal, he virtually becomes untradeable, tying most if not all of his prime to Toronto. He probably has no interest in playing for a team that isn’t going to be winning anytime soon, and the most consistently rumored suitor, the Boston Red Sox, would seem to be a much more attractive landing spot.

In just the last few years, the Blue Jays have failed to sign Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Roki Susaki. Toronto has plenty of money to throw around and a bustling metropolis to offer, but for whatever reason, it's clear that players are hesitant to head north. I’m sure Guerrero Jr., as much as he likes being the face of his franchise, doesn’t want the sole pressure of being the game-changer.

And the future is even more uncertain, with GM Ross Atkins and president Mark Shapiro in the final years of their contracts and teammate Bo Bichette set to hit free agency as well. Which is exactly why Guerrero knows he can’t stay in Toronto much longer: The Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox and Mets are in a tier of their own, oe that everybody else just can’t keep up with. Guerrero Jr. knows that, which is why he is hesitant to commit to the Blue Jays for the rest of his career no matter the price.