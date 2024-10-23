Another veteran Browns QB saving the season could be final indictment of Deshaun Watson
For the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns are putting faith in a quarterback that was on the outskirts of the NFL. Last year, Joe Flacco was quite literally yanked off his couch to salvage the Browns’ season. He did enough to not only send the Browns to the playoffs, but earn another contract ahead of this season.
With Deshaun Watson’s season over, Jameis Winston has the chance to do the same. And if he even plays half as good as Flacco did, it could be the final nail in the Deshaun Watson era coffin in Cleveland.
Being a starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns shouldn’t be this hard right? The Browns threw the Brinks truck at Watson hoping to avoid a quarterback carousel like it has for so many seasons. Instead, all that money went to more criticism, more scrutiny and even worse quarterback play.
That’s probably why the Browns didn’t bring back Flacco, because an already toxic situation would have reached a tipping point had Flacco still been in this awful quarterback room and not playing.
While Watson’s injury is unfortunate, it provided the perfect opportunity for the Browns to do what needed to be done weeks ago and that’s have a new starting quarterback and give Winston a chance to lead this ailing offense.
Jamies Winston is in the best situation of any NFL quarterback, thanks to the Browns’ disorganization
When Winston makes his first start of the 2024 season, he’ll probably be in the best position of any quarterback in the NFL. If he looks great, he can earn himself a starting spot on a roster next season. If he can revive this offense that’s slaughtered with injuries and lifeless on gameday, he’d look like a wizard.
If his play culminates with better offense thanks to Kevin Stefanski finally relinquishing the play calling duties to his offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, it might give this team direction. And if he doesn’t play well, it won’t be his fault.
Winston hasn’t started in the NFL since Sept. 22, 2022 for the New Orleans Saints. He gets room for error. He has everything to gain and nothing to lose. Who knows, maybe the Browns, in search of their franchise quarterback, become the rehab team for veteran quarterbacks looking to revive their careers.
There’s a whole lot Winston would have to do to be the reason things didn’t get better post-Watson injury. The Browns aren’t healthy on offense, haven’t been all season and the culture within the offensive unit looks drastically different than last year. Quite frankly it looks the worst it’s been since Stefanski took over.
If he doesn’t play as well as Browns fans want, you couldn’t possibly blame Winston. The problems existed long before his first snap with the Browns and will probably exist as long as Watson is on the payroll.