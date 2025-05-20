Celtics fans should brace for these bold trades after playoff dud

The Boston Celtics are going to look different next season.

Not long ago, Boston was the overwhelming favorite to repeat as champions in 2025. Then the injuries struck, and the illnesses, along with a spunky, go-for-broke New York Knicks team. Now Boston is sitting at home with two hurt stars and an untenable cap sheet.

New ownership is widely expected to break down Boston's impossible wall of salaries this offseason. The new CBA heavily penalizes high-spending teams and Boston is at the front of the line to suffer those consequences. Brad Stevens was predictably mum on the future of this roster in his exit interview, but it's clear Boston will explore all avenues to stripping down this core without sacrificing the ability to contend in a wide-open East.

That puts names like Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holliday in the rumor mill. Tatum feels like the only genuine untouchable. While it's unclear how far Boston will take things, here are a few potential trade outcomes worth bracing for.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Celtics can trade Derrick White to the Pistons for long-term assets

BOS receives: Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, 2026 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

DET receives: Derrick White

Boston's trade exploits will be complicated by their inability to aggregate contracts due to the CBA's second apron. That said, every contender should place a phone call about Derrick White, whose four-year, $70 million contract extends through the 2029 season. It's fair to wonder how exactly his deal will age, but White is smack in the middle of his prime at 30 years old and $29.5 million annually is solid value in today's NBA.

The Detroit Pistons will be looking for ways to take the next step after their surprise top-five finish in the East. Folks will point to Jaden Ivey's impending return as a reason to steer clear of backcourt upgrades, but Cade Cunningham is guarding wings. They can all play together. White gives Detroit another top-tier perimeter stopper next to Ausar Thompson, allowing the Pistons to lean full-stop into their classic Bad Boys reputation.

In addition to stifling defense, White has developed into a knockdown shooter and a bonafide point guard. He can help organize the offense when Cunningham sits or bomb 3s when Cunningham is setting the table. White's high basketball IQ and selfless play style ensure that he is almost always impacting winning. This trade puts Detroit on the right path.

In return, the Celtics get draft capital and a smart developmental bet on the wing in Ron Holland, FanSided's No. 1 prospect from the 2024 draft. Isaiah Stewart can provide frontcourt depth amid uncertainty around the futures of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Stewart's competitive drive and outsized personality make him a lightning rod for criticism, but he'd become a fast fan favorite in Boston.

Celtics can trade Kristaps Porzingis to the frontcourt-needy Pelicans

BOS receives: Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado, Karlo Matković, 2025 first-round pick (No. 7)

NOP receives: Kristaps Porzingis, 2025 first-round pick (No. 28), 2025 second-round pick (No. 32)

This is a trade concept I've discussed before. Kristaps Porzingis' odd bout with illness derailed his postseason, but the 29-year-old remains extremely impactful at full strength. He's a black hole in the paint defensively, nimble enough to slide his feet in space and long enough to erase shot attempts at the rim. He would give the New Orleans Pelicans' defense a back-line anchor it desperately lacks.

He's an equally appealing offensive fit for New Orleans, a team constructed around the unique strengths and limitations of Zion Williamson. A power forward who effectively runs point for the Pelicans, Williamson lives at the rim. His burst and strength as a driver is unmatched, but he's also a complete non-shooter. While Yves Missi was a promising rookie, the Pelicans will ideally supplant him with a dependable floor-spacer at the five spot. Porzingis can hit 3s from several steps behind the line and he has quietly developed into an elite post-up threat when called upon.

For Boston, it's a chance to transform Porzingis' expiring contract into a mid-lottery pick and a few easily manipulated contracts. Jordan Hawkins will be entering his third NBA season as a valuable movement shooter. Kelly Olynyk won't come close to replicating Porzingis' rim protection, but he's a malleable offensive weapon in the frontcourt — one who fits Boston's style perfectly. Karlo Matković had his moments in a dour Pelicans season, while Jose Alvarado's defensive bravado can always come in handy.

If Boston nails the pick and New Orleans extracts multiple years of star value from Porzingis, this trade can benefit all parties involved.

Celtics can trade Jaylen Brown to the Kings for a haul

BOS receives: DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, Devin Carter, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (via MIN)

SAC receives: Jaylen Brown

If the Celtics decide to go nuclear, now is the time to extract maximum value for Jaylen Brown, whose accolades as Finals MVP and four-time All-Star at 28 years old probably outstrip his actual impact (ducks).

The Sacramento Kings need to shake things up more than any other team. That front office has shown a commitment to contending but no real understanding of how to accomplish it. What we do know is the "Bulls East" experiment after the De'Aaron Fox trade bombed, and running it back with the same group would be a fruitless endeavor.

Brown gives Sacramento a classic star wing who can complement Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis quite nicely on offense. His slashing would add a new element of rim pressure and advantage-creation to an offense that was far too stagnant down the stretch.

In return, the Celtics get a bargain-bin wing star in DeMar DeRozan, who can still prop up an offense as Boston reboots Jayson Tatum and navigates a turbulent roster crunch. Malik Monk is among the most underrated guards in the NBA — a certified bucket who has steadily improved his playmaking prowess over the years. He can give Boston's backcourt some juice, especially if (or when) Derrick White and Jrue Holiday pop up in trade rumors.

Devin Carter (and several draft picks) round out the return package as valuable long-term assets for the Celtics. This increases Boston's flexibility for a future blockbuster trade and gives them an avenue to add cheap, controllable young talent for the duration of Tatum's prime.