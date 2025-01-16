Chiefs 2025 playoff schedule: Game days, start times, opponents and more
It felt as if the regular season was nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the Kansas City Chiefs, yet, they went 15-2, won another AFC West division title, and clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. By earning the conference's top spot, the Chiefs guaranteed that they'd advance past the Wild Card Round and that they'd have home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
The Chiefs not only got to watch the Wild Card Round from the comfort of their own homes, but, they also got a key week off, allowing what was a banged-up roster to be as healthy as they've been all season. The Chiefs roster is as healthy and as rested as any other in the NFL, and that, for the remaining teams alive in the NFL playoffs, is frightening.
With the Wild Card Round officially in the rear-view mirror, Kansas City is preparing for the start of what they hope will be a run to a third straight Super Bowl win in the divisional round. Let's take a look at who they're set to play in the Divisional Round and how the rest of their playoff schedule might look.
Who will the Chiefs play next?
Kansas City's playoff road will begin with a home game against the No. 4-seeded Houston Texans. When looking at the other AFC Divisional Round matchup, Chiefs fans are understandably thrilled knowing that Houston will be their opponent.
The Texans entered the year with lofty expectations, but they finished with a slightly underwhelming 10-7 regular season record despite playing in perhaps the worst division in the NFL. They looked good in their Wild Card Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but a lot of that game featured bone-headed Chargers mistakes that it's tough to envision Kansas City making.
Not only does Patrick Mahomes have excellent career numbers against the Texans, but the Chiefs defeated Houston at Arrowhead Stadium not even a full month ago. The Texans have a formidable defense, but everything about this matchup favors the Chiefs.
Kansas City will welcome the Texans to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 18. The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Here's a look at what could be the road ahead for Kansas City.
Date and Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Sat. Jan. 18, 4:30 p.m. ET
Divisional Round
Houston Texans
ABC
Sun. Jan. 26
AFC Championship Game
TBD
TBD
Sun. Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl
NFC Champion
TBD
Just about everything is favoring Kansas City right now. They're healthy, well-rested, and got to face the weakest remaining AFC playoff team in the Divisional Round. Assuming they can advance, they only have to face one of the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens (not both), at home, before punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.
With this in mind, the Chiefs should be heavy favorites to get back to the Super Bowl. They're heavy favorites to advance past the Divisional Round, and would presumably be favored in the AFC Championship Game as well regardless of the opponent.