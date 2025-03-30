Chiefs could draft Xavier Worthy's former teammate as yet another Patrick Mahomes weapon

Although the team has appeared in three consecutive Super Bowls (winning two) since trading superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft choices, the Kansas City Chiefs are seemingly always in the market for another deep threat. They made have finally found one in the first round of last year’s draft, and could be looking at making a return visit to Austin.

A little less than a year ago, Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach orchestrated a trade with its biggest rival within the AFC. He made a deal with the Buffalo Bills, and moved up from the 32nd spot to No. 28 to select University of Texas speedster Xavier Worthy. He played in all 17 games as a rookie, finishing second on the team in catches (59) and receiving yards (638), and first in touchdown receptions (6).

The Chiefs could have their eyes on Texas again

He proved he was 'worthy' (pun intended) of that first-round selection in the postseason. The big-play performer saw his numbers get better with each playoff appearance. He capped off the year with eight catches for 157 yards and two scores (24 and 50 yards) in the team’s Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles.

According to the tag-team Yahoo! Sports duo of Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, the Chiefs could use the 31st pick in this April’s draft on another University of Texas prospect.

“Offensive line is very much in play here, and there are some interesting names the Chiefs could look at. They instead dip their pen back into the Longhorn ink and take another Texas wide receiver in (Matthew) Golden. He is a smooth athlete who can win against press. He would give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense yet another weapon to open things up, beat man coverage and hold the fort until Rashee Rice returns from injury.”

While Mahomes is likely still a little sore from that afternoon at the Superdome against the Eagles, adding another deep threat may make him feel a little better. Of course, while Rice remains on the mend, Kansas City saw three wide receivers—DeAndre Hopkins (Ravens), Justin Watson (Texans), and Mecole Hardman (Packers)—leave via free agency this offseason.