College football rankings: 2 teams that should have the biggest beef with the latest CFP bracket
The one thing the College Football Playoff committee is going to do is give the benefit of the doubt to an SEC school. Because only an SEC team that’s one of the last ranked teams can lose a ranked opponent and remain in the rankings. You couldn’t even accomplish that in the new EA Sports College Football game.
And because of the SEC bias, there are some teams that should have beef with the CFP selection committee and teams that should have beef with the rankings criteria.
Because instead of the playoff rewarding teams that have good seasons, it’s become a system built on rewarding teams with “good losses.” But the last I checked, a loss is still a loss.
Here are three teams that should undoubtedly have some frustration with being disrespected in the latest rankings.
The College Football Playoff committee’s disrespect of SMU is baffling
SMU is doing everything they’re supposed to do while being in one of the top four conferences and they still have yet to debut in one of the top 12 spots. Not after Miami, who’s in their conference, lost to Georgia Tech. And not after BYU was handed its first loss of the season at the hands of Kansas.
The Mustangs’ only loss of the year is to BYU. And BYU was bumped down to one spot lower than SMU after its loss last week. That also doesn’t make sense, but that’s an entirely different conversation.
Why SMU is continually disrespected by the CFP committee just doesn’t make sense. They are the only team in the ACC with an undefeated conference record, yet they aren’t good enough to leap into one of the 12 spots.
We know the committee has a sick obsession with strength of schedule, but it’s inexplicable why one of the top teams in a power conference isn’t good enough to receive a ranking inside the top 12.
Miami’s strength of schedule wasn’t even in the top 50 and yet a loss to an unranked team still lands them in the top 10. Mind you, they’ve struggled against lesser teams. Indiana’s strength of schedule is outside the top 100 and they’re ranked in the top five.
Keep in mind, they aren’t even projected to win the Big Ten. The bias toward the SEC and Big Ten because of conference realignment should add fuel to SMU’s fire. And fans are absolutely justified in feeling slighted by a biased committee.
Army could go undefeated with a conference championship and the CFP committee would still find an excuse
Much like SMU, there’s nothing more Army can do to prove it deserves a higher ranking. It’s hard to argue they deserve one of the top spots because even with an expanded playoff, two small conference schools with subpar strength of schedules is a stretch.
And as of now Boise State rightfully is the favorite of the Group of Five conferences. The Broncos have to win out, however, if they want to say in. Because if Army wins the AAC title and Boise State loses, the Black Knights would then get in as the fifth-ranked highest conference champion.
But the way the committee has slighted is favoriting teams that have already been ranked in the previous ranked, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the ol’ strength of schedule argument is thrown around to justify snubbing Army.
The Black Knights are sitting at No. 19 in the latest rankings and jumping up seven spots seems like too tall of a task. Being ranked that low is the committee telling them they weren’t ever going to have a real chance anyway.
Kudos to South Carolina, but a three-loss team ranked higher than an undefeated potential conference champion simply doesn’t make sense.