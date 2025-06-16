Creating a starting 11 out of USMNT players who skipped the Gold Cup

The Gold Cup is not a priority for USMNT players anymore. One reason for this is that there are other competitions for the Stars and Stripes, such as the Nations League and the Copa America, as well as the World Cup. There is an increased level of fixtures, and player welfare is becoming more paramount, which has led to top players such as Christian Pulisic sitting out this summer's Gold Cup.

Other players have good excuses for not being there, such as their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, injuries, or just not being selected. However, you can make a fantastic starting 11 of USMNT players not at the Gold Cup.

Starting 11 of USMNT players who have skipped the Gold Cup

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Zack Steffen (GK)

Steffen was initially called up by Mauricio Pochettino, but a knee injury led him to withdraw. This is a shame for the goalkeeper, as Matt Freese now has a great opportunity to make the position his own. Steffen has earned many plaudits since returning to MLS with the Colorado Rapids from Europe.

Sergiño Dest (RB)

Sergiño Dest was dropped from the roster due to fitness concerns. He only returned to action for PSV Eindhoven at the end of last season following a cruciate ligament tear. Therefore, it is understandable that the USMNT did not want to take any risks.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (CB)

Carter-Vickers has just won the Scottish Premiership with Celtic, so it is a surprise that he was not included in the Gold Cup roster.

Auston Trusty (CB)

Another player who tasted glory with Celtic last season, who is not on Pochettino's roster.

Antonee Robinson (LB)

Robinson is having knee surgery, so he cannot be blamed for not being at the Gold Cup. There is talk that he could be leaving Fulham, but he will not be joining Liverpool, who are set to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

Midfielders

Tanner Tessmann (CM)

Tessmann was a surprise omission from Pochettino's roster as he has performed well in Ligue 1 for Olympique Lyonnais. Yunus Musah is another midfielder not in the USMNT squad due to personal reasons. However, this could just be so he can finalize a transfer to Napoli.

Weston McKennie (CM)

McKennie, along with his Juventus teammate Tim Weah, is at the Club World Cup this summer. It is a blow for the USMNT not to have McKennie, as they appear to be missing leaders.

Gio Reyna (CAM)

Reyna does have Club World Cup commitments, but he has barely played for Borussia Dortmund recently. His club manager, Niko Kovač, refused to give any indication as to how much he will play at the tournament this summer. If he sits on Dortmund's bench, then it will be frustrating that he missed the Gold Cup for that.

Forwards

Josh Sargent (RW)

Sargent is predominantly a striker but can also do a job out wide. He scored 15 goals, with five assists, in 32 Championship games for Norwich City last season. Therefore, it was a surprise that he was not called up for footballing reasons. However, Sargent may have been relieved as he could use the time to make a transfer with AS Roma, and Leeds United reportedly are interested in him.

Folarin Balogun (CF)

The AS Monaco forward also had to drop out due to injury. Balogun missed much of last season due to a shoulder and an ankle problem. He is yet to reclaim the form he showed at Stade de Reims in Monaco.

Christian Pulisic (LW)

The most talked-about player who is skipping the Gold Cup is the star man, Pulisic. The player asked to be involved in the friendlies against Türkiye and Switzerland, but not be involved in the Gold Cup. However, Pochettino wanted just one roster for the summer. This has led to tension between the player and his manager.