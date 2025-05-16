Diego Godín backs Luis Suárez to perform at the Club World Cup and believes MLS is an option for Antoine Griezmann

Of Diego Godín's 161 caps for Uruguay, 108 were played alongside Luis Suárez. Therefore, Godín knows a thing or two about Suárez. Godín retired from professional soccer in 2023, but Suárez, at the age of 38, is still playing in MLS for Inter Miami.

There have been questions as to whether Suárez can still perform at the highest level. Although he has still scored twice, with six assists in nine MLS games this season. Godín, speaking on a Zoom call from the FIFA congress in Paraguay, gives us his take on the Miami striker playing at the Club World Cup this summer. He said (translated from Spanish), "Luis was a teammate and is also a friend of mine. We know that he is in the final stage of his career, but he is one of the greatest forwards in the history of football.

"Let's see in the competition how Inter Miami does. They have great players who have known how to win absolutely everything. They know how to compete, so age does not matter. I'm happy for him. I wish him all the best. He will keep on scoring until he retires."

Inter Miami qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield. After winning the MLS competition, the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, awarded the team Lionel Messi plays for a spot at this summer's competition. When asked about Messi playing in the Club World Cup, Godín replied, "Messi's participation brings prestige to the tournament. He is probably the best player in the world. I really suffered when I played against him."

Antoine Griezmann could be on his way to MLS

Godín is also a former Atlético Madrid teammate of Antoine Griezmann, and the two remain great friends. Griezmann refused to celebrate his goal for France against Uruguay at the 2018 World Cup out of respect for Godín. Griezmann has been linked with a move to Los Angeles FC. Godín believes that his friend could one day play in MLS. "He still has a one-year contract at Atlético Madrid. I talk to him, and his intention is to continue playing for Atleti. I don't know if it is going to be for one more year, but we might see Antoine in MLS."

Godín spent the majority of his career with Atlético Madrid and hopes they will do well at the Club World Cup. "As a former player and a supporter of Atleti, my wish is that they do very well. Atlético Madrid just lost a league match against Osasuna; they have been inconsistent in crucial moments this season in La Liga. I hope that they prepare well and are in good physical condition, given the number of players we have representing their national teams.

"The physical condition will be fundamental. If they are in good physical condition, then they are going to be protagonists. It all depends on their first match, where they will face one of their best rivals in the tournament, Paris Saint-Germain."

Is there too much soccer?

Godín is concerned about the welfare of players amid the belief that they are participating in too many matches. "Many teams have players who need to play with their national teams to qualify for the World Cup. It is not just physical but mental. If you have qualifiers in South America, it is one of the most tiring things that can happen because of the travelling, time zones, different climates and the responsibility of playing for your national team."

The former defender also played for Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, in Brazil with Atlético Mineiro and in Uruguay with Nacional. Unfortunately, there will be no team from Uruguay at the Club World Cup. However, South American soccer will still be well represented at the competition. Boca Juniors and River Plate will be the Argentine teams at the tournament. Brazil will have Botafogo, Fluminense, Palmeiras, and Flamengo participating.

Back in 2022, Godín was in action for Uruguay against both Mexico and the USMNT at State Farm Stadium in Arizona and Children's Mercy Park in Kansas, respectively. Godín believes that America will be a great host of the Club World Cup, "The United States will keep growing as a football country. I know that they have all the facilities and the hospitality, so this becomes a party for the people and the competitors."

Godín represented Uruguay at four World Cups. However, he would have liked to have had the opportunity to play at the new, expanded Club World Cup. "It would have been a pleasure to participate in such a tournament. It is beautiful to compete against different teams from different continents and with different ways of playing."