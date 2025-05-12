MLS news and rumors roundup for May. 12: Timo Werner will not be joining RBNY and more

Timo Werner will not be joining RBNY

Timo Werner's loan move to Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig has not worked out. This was Werner's second chance at the Premier League after having previously had a difficult spell with Chelsea. He has now been left out of Spurs' last nine rosters in English soccer's top flight.

It was thought that Werner could move from Leipzig to another one of Red Bull's teams—the New York Red Bulls. However, this is now reportedly off the cards. According to BILD, "a move to sister club New York Red Bulls is off the table. Leipzig must therefore find a new club for Werner and make his departure financially agreeable."

Werner's contract with Leipzig is set to expire in June 2026. He has also been linked with a move to Napoli. As Werner is only 29, he should still be willing to try his hand at the Serie A club. However, the German appears to have been off the pace for a couple of seasons now. Therefore, a move to MLS would make sense. There will surely be suitors now that a possible move to RBNY has collapsed.

Kei Kamara is set to join FC Cincinnati

Kei Kamara is now 40 years old and has already played for 11 different MLS clubs. However, he still has the drive to play soccer and is still a Sierra Leone international. Kamara is also now set to join another MLS team.

GIVEMESPORT has reported that "FC Cincinnati is finalizing a deal to sign forward Kei Kamara... Kamara will hit the salary cap via the supplemental roster."

Kamara has played 442 MLS regular-season games and scored 146 goals, with 50 assists. The list of clubs that he has represented in the division is Los Angeles FC, Chicago Fire, FC Montreal, Minnesota United, Colorado Rapids, Vancouver Whitecaps, New England Revolution, Columbus Crew (two spells), Sporting Kansas City, Houston Dynamo and the San Jose Earthquakes.

Cincinnati are currently top of the Eastern Conference, with eight wins, one draw and just three losses. However, adding a player of Kamara's experience will still be a boost to Pat Noonan's side.

David Beckham wants more respect from Minnesota United

David Beckham is a marketable genius who does not often get confrontational. However, following Inter Miami's 4-1 defeat to Minnesota United last weekend, the Herons' co-owner was provoked to call out Eric Ramsey's side on social media.

Minnesota posted on their official Instagram page a screenshot of the Supporters' Shield standings with Minnesota now above Miami. The caption read "Pink Phoney Club", to which Beckham replied, "Show a little respect MNUFC be elegant in triumph."

In another Instagram post, MNUFC sent out a picture of a tifo which read "History over hype. Culture over cash." Beckham responded to this by writing, "Respect over everything."

Miami are still fourth in the Eastern Conference but is on a bad run of form. They have lost their last three MLS games, conceding four goals in each. Javier Mascherano's side was also knocked out of the Champions Cup by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Herons are set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. However, their midfielder, Sergio Busquets, has already admitted that they are not up to the level of the competition. If Miami cannot turn its form around, then the Club World Cup could get embarrassing for them.