MLS news and rumors roundup for Apr. 23: Tom Cairney could make MLS move and more

Tom Cairney could be on his way to the MLS

Tom Cairney has been a fantastic player for Fulham over the last 10 years. He has won the Championship and achieved promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs twice with the Cottagers. In total, the current Fulham captain has played 350 times for the club. However, Cairney is now 34 and his contract at Craven Cottage expires at the end of the season. Therefore, it could be time for him to make the move to the MLS.

The Standard has reported that "Fulham plan to wait until after the season has ended to finalise the futures of players whose contracts are set to expire this summer. It is understood their final league position is among the factors which will be used to determine which players are offered new deals."

With this uncertainty for Cairney, there have been rumors that MLS could be his next destination. Especially as Cairney has been used sparingly by Marco Silva this campaign. Tom Bogert wrote in a GIVEMESPORT article that the player would fit in at Charlotte FC, Austin FC or Sporting Kansas City.

There is an increasing Premier League presence at Charlotte, Dean Smith is now their manager, and their roster includes the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Ashley Westwood and Cairney's former Fulham teammate Tim Ream. Cairney could be part of a very strong midfield at the Crown alongside Westwood.

Charlotte is also top of the Eastern Conference, so a team such as Sporting KC, which is 13th in the Western Conference, would be more in need of the midfielder. Austin, who is second in the Western Conference, could also be an attractive option for Cairney.

Santiago Muñoz joins Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City are struggling in MLS, they have already sacked their legendary manager Peter Vermes, with Kerry Zavagnin taking charge of the side on an interim basis. It is clear that Sporting KC need some recruits, and they have now got one from Mexico.

Sporting KC's official website, "announced today that the club has acquired 22-year-old forward Santiago Munoz on loan from LIGA MX side Santos Laguna for the remainder of the 2025 season. Munoz’s loan comes with an option for Sporting to exercise a permanent transfer at the end of 2025."

Despite being born in El Paso, Texas, Muñoz has represented Mexico up to the U23 level. He has played 81 times for Santos Laguna but has only scored six goals. The player also had a fitting loan spell at Newcastle United and represented the Magpies' U21 in Premier League 2. The move was notable as the player shares his name with the main character from the Goal movie series.

Johnny Russell might sign for Real Salt Lake

It is deadline day in the primary MLS transfer window, one notable move could be Johnny Russell signing for Real Salt Lake. The Scottish winger has been a free agent since leaving Sporting KC last year.

According to GIVEMESPORT, "Russell traveled to Utah on Monday to tour the facilities as the sides are in advanced talks, sources say. No deal is done nor guaranteed, but it is a possibility."

Russell is now 35, but his experience would be welcome at RSL as they are currently 11th in the Western Conference. The former Scotland international could be a great mentor to RSL's young talent, Diego Luna. In his last MLS season, Russell still managed four goals, with three assists in 29 games.