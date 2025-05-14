USMNT news and rumors roundup for May. 14: Landon Donovan talks FIFA Club World Cup and more

Landon Donovan talks FIFA Club World Cup

It is now just 30 days until the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. Inter Miami will face Al Ahly in the tournament opener at Hard Rock Stadium. Many former players, including a USMNT and Los Angeles Galaxy legend, are looking forward to watching the competition.

Landon Donovan told FIFA, "My boys are really excited by it [the FIFA Club World Cup]. I was explaining to them how it works and that it’s basically a World Cup but for club teams, and for young kids in our country, they’re watching all these stars from around the world, and the star is almost as big as the team in their eyes, but now they’re realising, ‘Oh, their team is now coming’. So, Erling Haaland’s team [Manchester City] comes, and they get to see him in person, but also the team. So, I think it’s a huge opportunity for us as Americans to continue to grow the sport."

Haaland has not yet played in a World Cup with Norway, but will get the opportunity to in the club tournament this summer. Donovan represented the USMNT at three World Cups. He credits watching the competition when he was younger as an inspiration to him. "When I was 12 years old the (FIFA) World Cup was in America, in ‘94, and I went to watch Argentina play Romania. Up until that point, I’d never seen soccer on TV. I’d played my whole childhood, but I’d never understood that there was something more.

"Watching that World Cup match opened my eyes to the sport in a way that (they) had never been opened, so I think, similarly, this summer, next summer with the (FIFA) World Cup coming – Club World Cup this year and World Cup next year – (many) people’s eyes are going to be opened for the first time to this sport and we’re going to create tens of millions of new fans."

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller is set to play his final games for the club at the Club World Cup this summer. Donovan recalled how the forward took his spot on the German side's roster. "In 2009, when I was at Bayern Munich, there was some talk of should I stay. I remember vividly one of the directors saying, 'Why would we keep this American when we have this young kid in the Academy coming through who is going to be an amazing player!' I was like whatever, but turns out that was Thomas Müller, so I think they made the right choice!

"He’s been an absolute legend for that club and for Germany. (So) really special for him – regardless of what he does next – that he gets the opportunity here in America, so many Bayern Munich fans here in America that want to see him and will get to see him go out, and perhaps go out as a champion."

It could be that we see Müller join an MLS team after the Club World Cup. He has been linked with some American teams, including Los Angeles FC, who have a partnership with Bayern.

Benjamín Cremaschi linked with Juventus

Inter Miami have not been on the best run of form recently. They have crashed out of the Champions Cup and suffered two defeats in their last five MLS games. However, one player, apart from Lionel Messi, of course, has shone for the Herons.

Benjamín Cremaschi has scored once and made two assists in 10 MLS games from midfield. The 20-year-old USMNT international is already being linked with a transfer to one of European soccer's top teams.

The reporter José Armando posted on X (translated from Spanish), "Cremaschi is emerging as one of Juventus' targets. The Inter Miami midfielder has been a constant player under Javier Mascherano. They've been following him for several months, and this summer could be the key moment."

Moving to Juve would be a huge step up for Cremaschi. However, he would not be the only American on their roster as Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah are also at the Serie A club.

Folarin Balogun could return for AS Monaco

Folarin Balogun's season with AS Monaco has been disrupted by injuries. He missed much of the campaign with a shoulder problem and missed last week's win over Olympique Lyonnais with an ankle injury. However, he could be set to return this weekend for Monaco's match with Lens.

Get French Football News quoted Monaco's manager Adi Hütter saying, "He couldn’t play today (Saturday) but let’s see if he is a topic next week." Hütter also added that Balogun's injury "isn’t too serious."

Balogun will be hoping to add to his four goals in 13 Ligue 1 games this season. The USMNT forward will want to impress in Monaco's final game of the campaign this Saturday, especially as the club will be in the Champions League next season.