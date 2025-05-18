Chris Richards and Matt Turner win the FA Cup

Julian Sturgis was the first American to win the FA Cup. However, that was back in 1873 with the Wanderers. Tim Howard won it with Manchester United in 2004, and now there are two more players from the United States to have lifted the famous trophy: Chris Richards and Matt Turner with Crystal Palace.

Richards played every minute in Palace's FA Cup campaign, including the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final. Matt Turner was in goal for the Eagles in the third, fourth and fifth rounds. However, Dean Henderson came back into the side for the quarter-finals onwards.

The two USMNT players gave a joint interview for Palace TV, Richards said, "Good to win a trophy, good to do it with my boy right here. Hopefully, we can win a few more trophies here." Turner added, "This is unbelievable, I feel so loved here, it's been so great, great experiences, and we've brought this club to where it deserves to be. These fans deserve Europe."

Palace qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup. Richards is set to embark on the European campaign with the Eagles next season as he is contracted to the club until 2027. However, Turner's loan at Palace from Nottingham Forest expires at the end of the campaign. The goalkeeper needs to find a club where he can play regularly.

PSV's Malik Tillman will not come cheap

Malik Tillman has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 25 Eredivisie games this season for PSV Eindhoven. The USMNT player has also performed in various roles for the Dutch side this campaign, including central, attacking, and defensive midfield positions, as well as on the wing.

The reporter Rik Elfrink was quoted on Football Transfers UK saying, "PSV won’t even talk about a transfer if there are bids below €50m. But if such an amount is tabled, there is a very real chance that the American will continue his career elsewhere."

The article went on to mention that "Tillman has been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the Premier League, but a switch to Serie A currently looks his likeliest move. Atalanta are closely linked with him, but they would have to shatter their current transfer record if they are to meet PSV’s €50m demands."

United, Spurs and Villa could all offer Champions League soccer next season. United or Spurs will qualify for European soccer's top competition by winning the Europa League; both teams will meet in the final. Villa are currently fifth in the Premier League, but Manchester City, who are outside the Champions League qualifying places, do have a game in hand on Unai Emery's side.

A move to the Premier League could be preferable for Tillman, as he has already had a taste of British soccer in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers. The English top flight is also the best division in the world. However, recently, many Americans, including Christian Pulisic, have struggled in the Premier League but found their level in Serie A. Therefore, a transfer to Atalanta could be a better option for Tillman. The Italian side has also already qualified for next season's Champions League.

Weston McKennie & Juventus hit contract hiatus

Weston McKennie has established himself as a key player for Juventus this season. It looked like the USMNT midfielder would be rewarded with a new contract at the Serie A side. However, nothing seems to go smoothly for McKennie at Juve.

Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano in Italiano, revealed (translated from Italian), "About two weeks ago, Juventus and McKennie's group had verbally agreed to renew the contract until 2028. They had overcome the last problems regarding the American player's commissions and salary, but the signatures had not yet arrived. Now, McKennie's renewal is blocked again. The company has not yet given final permission, so the contract cannot yet be signed."

McKennie has faced being frozen out at Juventus and was sent on an unsuccessful loan spell to Leeds United in the Premier League back in 2023. McKennie has forced his way back into the fold on numerous occasions at Juve. However, he must be getting very frustrated by the way he is constantly treated at the club.