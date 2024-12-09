4 Darian Mensah transfer destinations that could have CFP dreams with Tulane QB
Darian Mensah is officially in the transfer portal and he’s just the latest quarterback that is interested in looking for a new team after the season concludes.
Mensah was one of the top Group of 5 quarterbacks this year, leading Tulane within arms reach of a College Football Playoff appearance. Now he’s hoping to build his draft stock and brand at a bigger school. It won’t take long for a bigger school to come swooping in.
Between needy coaches desperate to find a replacement or capitalize on the portal, Mensah should land at a bigger school, unless his coach Jon Sumrall can convince him to stay. Here’s who might be on Mensah’s shortlist after he officially announced his plans to enter the portal.
4. Miami will be losing one quarterback it got in the transfer portal, could that open the door for another portal addition?
The Miami Hurricanes turned to the transfer portal to get Cam Ward last season and we saw how that turned out. Ward was a Heisman candidate this season, led the Canes to a 10-win season and was just shy of a conference championship appearance and College Football Playoff appearance.
Because of the success Ward had this year, they might look to add another portal quarterback next year. Mensah could be the perfect replacement.
At Tulane, Mensah thrived, throwing 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns this season. He had just six interceptions. He was primarily a pocket passer, rushing for just 132 yards. Mario Cristobal will have his choice of quarterbacks to go after.
Mensah should be one the players he looks to this year. He’s just a redshirt freshman so wherever he lands, he could help build a winning program there. Because he’s young enough, he could return to Tulane one more year now that his coach, Jon Sumrall, is returning. But if he doesn’t, Miami could be a good fit.
3. Curt Cignetti needs a replacement for Kurtis Rourke and a G5 quarterback was the recipe for this year’s success
Curt Cignetti turned Kurtis Rourke, a Mid-American Conference player of the year into one of the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks and a potential draft pick in just one season. Imagine what he’d do with a player like Mensah, who has three more years of eligibility?
Cignetti had a lot of success at Indiana in year one and has a lot to build on, especially with a historic season that ended with a College Football Playoff appearance – and could end even better. Mensah could be a quarterback that gives him something to build around for future success.
Mensah is most likely either headed back to Tulane or looking at a bigger school. Indiana would be the perfect situation for him. He’d get to play in a big conference, he’ll have a chance to grow and he could end up becoming an NFL Draft prospect.
2. Lane Kiffin with Mensah could cause a lot of problems for the rest of the SEC and get the Rebels over the hump
Lane Kiffin and his offensive mind could utilize just about any top prospect and have a lethal offense behind it. Jaxson Dart was able to thrive in it, who’s to say Mensah wouldn’t either? Ole Miss needs a replacement for Dart and if Kiffin turns to the portal, Mensah could be a solid fill-in.
Kiffin was able to turn Matt Corral into an NFL prospect and make him one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the SEC at the time. Mensah is already talented. He could become even better under Kiffin.
Mensah could also be the final piece to help Kiffin and the Rebels get over the hump and into the College Football Playoff. Kiffin spent the better part of the last few weeks pleading for Ole Miss to get in. At the end of the day, it was bad quarterback play against Florida that cost them a bid.
It’s not guaranteed Mensah comes in and immediately takes Ole Miss to the CFP. But who’s to say he won’t either?
1. Hugh Freeze is desperate to save his job at Auburn and Darian Mensah could help save it
Hugh Freeze is on thin ice in Auburn and is probably a loss against Texas A&M away from being without a job. Nonetheless, as he gets at least one more crack at leading the Tigers, he’s going to have to pull out all the stops to give him the best chance to win next season.
And he could look to get Kaidon Salter from Liberty, who he coached before he left for Auburn. But if he doesn’t feel confident enough in Salter after a down year, he could very well look for a polished quarterback like Mensah.
This would be a tricky move because if he goes after Mensah, doesn’t win and gets fired, Mensah could end up back in the portal. Not that he’s going to finish at whatever school he lands at, but Mensah is someone to build around.
Freeze might be on borrowed time going into next year so it may not work out. But Mensah’s talented enough to give Freeze a better starting option than he currently has.