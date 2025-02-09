Davante Adams tells the Packers how he feels in polite and classy words that miss the point
Davante Adams reunited with Aaron Rodgers just like he wanted to. Yet, it was an anti-climatic reunion this season as Adams, who was supposed to be the savior for the New York Jets, did nothing to improve the squad.
Of course, they had their own problems that were far from anything Adams could have helped with. That said, he and Rodgers were supposed to help a lifeless offense and it didn't happen. Now it seems his time in New York is coming to an unceremonious end.
The Jets already told Rodgers to kick rocks — professionally. This means Adams is probably out the door, too. Rodgers making the effort to talk with the Jets implies he still wants to play in 2025. It also means, that with Adams claiming to want to play on the West Coast, Rodgers can already begin inquiring about which teams he may want to team up with Adams on.
In the process, Adams also ended any hope of possibly ending his career where it began in Green Bay.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Davante Adams tells the Packers how he feels in polite and classy words that miss the point
Per Ian Rapoport, Adams said his preference is somewhere on the West Coast, which is a polite way of saying he doesn’t want to go back to Green Bay. But the irony is that his best years were with the Packers.
While he did have a fourth-straight 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024, Adams just hasn’t had the impact he did when he first played with Rodgers. And that’s the one thing that makes the ending of his career odd.
He moved around to play with his quarterback friends, but he hasn’t won anything since being in Green Bay. He went to Las Vegas to play with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. He went to New York to play with Rodgers again.
Now he’s wanted to go back west, instead of possibly going back to Green Bay, which could not only use him, but win. Adams has no reason to have any negativity toward Green Bay, at least from an outside perspective.
They were young when he left. Sure, he didn’t have to be part of the rebuilding process. But they also turned things around almost instantly. With all the receiver depth issues they had to end the season, inserting Adams with Jordan Love could be a recipe for success.
But Adams spurned the Packers, in a polite but also unnecessary way. It makes you wonder what he will accomplish on his next team and if it will be better than what transpired in New York.