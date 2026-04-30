DeWanna Bonner and more WNBA veterans who may be playing their final season

Watching your favorite player hang up their jersey for the final time is always an emotional rollercoaster for fans. WNBA fans have had to say goodbye to many legendary eras brought to us by some of the league's all-time greats. Most recently, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne, Candace Parker and Allie Quigley — just to name a few.

The 2026 WNBA season will tip off on May 8. After a chaotic offseason with lots of movement, this season is shaping up to be full of entertainment. But as we enter every new year, speculation about players' futures amps up. While none have made an official announcement, there are a few players who could be considering whether this will be their final year playing.

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

There are very few players in the league who have made an impact as great as Nneka Ogwumike's, on and off the court. Across her career, she averages 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. For the 2026 season, Ogwumike will return to where her career started — she signed a on-year contract with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she spent her first 12 years in the league.

Ogwumike played a massive role in their 2016 WNBA Championship win and leads the Sparks franchise in total steals, with only Lisa Leslie scoring more points and playing more minutes than her. Off the court, Ogwumike plays a massive role in the WNBA's thriving. She serves as the President of the Players' Association and led the negotiations for the transformational CBA signed this offseason.

Although she has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down, Ogwumike's return to Los Angeles and her signing only a one-year contract make fans think this could be her last run. After 14 seasons in the league, it would make sense for her to go back to where it all started to see if she can win one more championship with Los Angeles.

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury

DeWanna Bonner is the most experienced player in the WNBA right now. She is entering her 17th season in the league, having played 535 games. Only Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have played more games, with 580 and 565, respectively. If Bonner plays in all 44 of the Phoenix Mercury's regular-season games this season, she'll have played in only one game fewer than Bird.

Across her career, Bonner is averaging 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Her list of accolades could be discussed all day, including two WNBA Championships and six All-Star appearances. Back in September, before the end of her 16th WNBA season, Bonner had not yet decided if she would even return for this 2026 season. She told reporters, "You'll see after this season (2025) if I want to continue to do it again, another year but it definitely won't be another year after that, I can tell you that." Based on that alone, it could be safe to assume we're watching Bonner's last ride in a WNBA jersey.

Tiffany Hayes, Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Tiffany Hayes actually retired from the WNBA after the 2023 season to focus on only playing overseas, but ultimately signed with the Las Vegas Aces before the 2024 season. During her season with the Aces, she won the Sixth Player of the Year award as she played in crucial moments off the bench. She spent last season with the Golden State Valkyries as a consistent starter despite a couple of injuries keeping her out.

She is now entering her 14th season. Across her career, Hayes had averages 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. During the offseason, she signed a one-year contract to return to the Golden State Valkyries for the 2026 season. It would make sense to say that after deciding to retire, then returning to the WNBA: Hayes at least thinks about it at the beginning and end of each year she decides to play in the league.

Alysha Clark, Dallas Wings

Alysha Clark is currently the oldest player in the WNBA, as she turns 39 in July. In an interview after the 2024 season, Clark told SB Nation she had never considered retirement that offseason. She stated, "Like, I’m grateful that teams still want me — and players still want to play with me and see my value. And then, I’m just healthy enough to be able to continue to play at this level. I don’t want to get to a point where I don’t feel like myself. If that’s the case. I’ll definitely know it’s time to walk away.”

A year removed from that statement, Clark is now entering her 14th season with a new franchise: the Dallas Wings. Across her career, she is averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She brings an extra level of veteran experience to the Wings this season. She will become a free agent again after this season. Based on her previous stance on retirement, it seems as if Clark will assess whether this would be her final season as she plays through it.

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