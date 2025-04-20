Duke basketball roster: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel among key NBA Draft decisions

The Duke Blue Devils' 2024-25 campaign will be fondly remembered for a long time. It came to an unceremonious conclusion in the Final Four, but a single blown lead shouldn't overshadow a historic group of players.

This was by far the best unit Jon Scheyer has put on the floor in his tenure as Duke's head coach. Cooper Flagg naturally stole the spotlight as the No. 1 overall recruit and the projected top pick, but it was a true collective effort. Even with a younger group, the Blue Devils were consistently more physical, more poised and more balanced than their opponents.

Now the future arrives, however, and it's unclear how exactly the Duke roster will shape up for 2025-26. We do know one thing, though. It will look vastly different, with several key pieces expected to declare for the NBA Draft and begin the next chapters of their careers.

Flagg remains the most noteworthy name without an official NBA declaration, while Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans and others have also remained mum on their futures in the program. Several top players are already in the draft, though, so the sands are shifting in real time.

Here's a look at where things stand with the Blue Devils' roster heading into the offseason.

Duke projected starting five with Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel expected to enter NBA Draft

PG Cayden Boozer SG Isaiah Evans SF Shelton Henderson PF Cameron Boozer C Maliq Brown

Duke's NBA Draft losses stack up with Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel gone

Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach have yet to officially declare for the NBA Draft, but the odds of two projected lottery picks returning to Durham for another season are virtually zero. Flagg has flirted with the idea of a sophomore campaign at Duke, but he is a generational talent who stands to gain far too much from going to the league. Maluach, meanwhile, will benefit from the strength and skill development of an NBA program.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of the remaining Duke starters have already announced their NBA Draft intent. Freshman Kon Knueppel, another projected lottery pick, is bound for the next level. Tyrese Proctor, Duke's junior point guard, has also declared. That one came as a mild shock, and it leaves Duke without an experienced starting point guard for next season.

Sion James is out of eligibility after five seasons of college basketball, so he's also on his way to the NBA.

Duke will look to find in-house replacements

Among Duke's returners are rising senior Maliq Brown and a couple rising sophomores, Patrick Ngongba and Darren Harris. None of them held down consistent roles this past season, in part due to injuries, but all three could step into expanded roles come 2025-26.

Brown and Ngongba figure to battle for a starting center spot in training camp. Brown offers a bit more skill and versatility at 6-foot-8, while Ngongba profiles as a more traditional bruiser at 6-foot-11. Duke will have size up and down the roster thanks to a loaded recruiting class, but Brown feels like the favorite to start in lieu of Maluach. He's been around the block and he gives Duke a bit more optionality on both ends.

As for Harris, he's very much in the Isaiah Evans or (more optimistically) the Kon Knueppel vein. He's a 6-foot-6 marksman from long range. While not an advanced creator, he gives the Blue Devils a bit more experience and shooting dynamism than other options currently linked to the program.

That is, unless the aforementioned Isaiah Evans opts to forgo the NBA for a second season at Duke. Evans can probably earn second round (or even late-first round) consideration if he declares, but another season at Duke to boost his numbers and benefit from star teammates could prove worthwhile. He'd be a guaranteed starter for Scheyer, who will need any and all experience.

Duke's No. 1 recruiting class will pick up the slack

As always, Duke will replace outgoing talent with a stacked recruiting class. Once again, Scheyer has amassed the best collection of incoming freshmen in the country.

It is led by the legacy twins — Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of Duke legend and former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. A five and four-star recruit, respectively, both figure to play a key role for the Blue Devils this upcoming season.

Cayden takes on elevated importance with Proctor going pro. A sturdy 6-foot-4 point guard with impressive feel, the 17-year-old should guide Duke's offense with a measured hand.

Cam, on the other hand, is more in the Flagg vein of "holy s**t." He's a versatile, high-feel player at 6-foot-9, supplying three-level scoring and impressive connective playmaking chops on the wing. He has a chance to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 draft when all is said and done.

Duke will also have four-star freshmen Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia in the frontcourt. Henderson is a prototypical, athletic scorer at 6-foot-8, while Khamenia brings live-dribble passing, shooting, and a high IQ at the four. They should compete for a spot in the starting lineup. Expect both to share the floor plenty and close games, though, if all goes to plan. Duke has a loaded frontcourt, but small-ball has never been something Scheyer is afraid of.