Duke's post-Cooper Flagg plans just got complicated after losing top transfer add

Cedric Coward has reportedly elected to keep his name in the 2025 NBA Draft less than a month after committing to Duke. This shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise after the talented young forward turned heads at the Combine in Chicago. Nevertheless, it puts head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils in a tricky position as they enter life without Cooper Flagg.

Duke beat out other high-powered basketball schools such as Alabama, Kansas, Washington and Florida for Coward's services in the transfer portal. He's a hot commodity on both the collegiate and pro levels, thanks to a blend of elite size, knockdown 3-point shooting ability and defensive prowess. His skill set and pedigree made him an ideal replacement for Flagg, though the Blue Devils must now pivot.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Coward is "drawing significant attention in NBA circles due to his unique backstory, measurables and outstanding productivity." A former Division III Williamette standout, he parlayed a Northwest Conference Freshman of the Year campaign into an opportunity at Eastern Washington.

Coward blossomed into an All-Big Sky First Team selection under head coach David Riley at Eastern Washington. He followed the sideline chief to Washington State for his senior year, which was cut short due to a partially torn labrum. The injury limited him to six contests, though it was easy to see why Duke (and other renowned programs) pursued him in the portal this offseason.

Despite the small sample at Washington State, Coward's contributions were apparent. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game with dazzling .557/.400/.839 shooting splits. His presence, alongside incoming freshman sensation Cameron Boozer, was expected to help fill the massive void left in Duke's frontcourt by Flagg going pro.

FanSided's Christopher Kline projects Coward to be chosen by the Miami Heat with the No. 20 overall pick in this year's draft. The Fresno, California, native's stock has soared tremendously in recent weeks. Knowing this, bypassing a shot at a national title with Duke sounds logical, despite being a thorn in the Blue Devils' post-Flagg rose.

Moreover, Coward showcased himself in Los Angeles, where another seven NBA franchises were in attendance to scout him. With concerns about his health seemingly addressed and alleviated, he's quickly moving up the consensus big board ranks. However, that won't make Scheyer and the Cameron Crazies feel any better, considering it means he won't don a Blue Devils uniform.

Coward isn't yet cleared for full contact activity, but Givony notes that he will be on June 14, barring any setbacks. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old has conducted private one-on-zero workouts for the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder. That's not a bad pair of clubs to garner notable interest from, if you ask me.