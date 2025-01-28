This emergency Warriors-Bulls trade could give Stephen Curry the offensive co-star he desperately lacks
For the past two seasons, the Golden State Warriors have been searching for a co-star next to Stephen Curry. With many of their top targets off the market, Golden State might pivot to Nikola Vučević. The Warriors have been linked to the Chicago Bulls big man throughout this season.
Amid an 10-20 stretch and the Warriors sitting outside of the play-in tournament with an overall record of 22-23 pressure is mounting for Golden State to make a move. As the trade deadline nears a Vučević-Warriors trade appears to be in the best interest of both teams. Let's explore the Warriors' possible trade package for Vučević and his fit with the team.
Why this deal makes sense for the Warriors
The Warriors' reluctance to move off of any young talent or future assets has held them back from making a major trade. Vučević isn't the same caliber as many stars the Warriors have been linked to thus he'd come at a cheaper cost. Nevertheless, Vučević is having a highly productive season posting averages of 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 54.9/39.8/82 shooting splits. Vučević's 3-point shooting and high basketball IQ make him a natural fit in the Warriors system. Impressively, Vučević ranks in the 89th percentile for estimated offensive plus-minus.
Furthermore, Vučević would be an ideal pick-and-pop partner with Curry. Currently, the Warriors don't have another 20-point-per-game scorer next to Curry; having another consistent and efficient offensive option would greatly boost Golden State's 18th-ranked offense. The Warriors also desperately lack frontcourt size landing Vučević would improve this roster flaw, lineups with Vučević, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga would be highly intriguing. Anthony Slater of The Athletic lists this lineup flexibility as a motivating factor for the Warriors to pursue Vučević.
One of the main concerns with adding Vučević would be his subpar defense, however, playing next to Green would negate many of his defensive issues. Moreover, Vučević's offensive benefits outweigh his defensive concerns. Another reason the Warriors might be apprehensive about Vučević is his age. However, as mentioned earlier the 34-year-old is still highly impactful, and the Warriors aren't giving up a lot in this trade.
A package of three fringe rotation players and a future pick is as cheap as it will get to land a high-impact player like Vučević. Recent reports indicate that the Warriors are hesitant to trade a future first-round pick. However, by putting a lottery protection on this pick a deal is feasible; if this pick doesn't convey this year then the Bulls will hold a lottery-protected pick from the Warriors for the next two seasons, after that it would become a second-round pick.
Alternatively, the Warriors could include multiple second-round picks if the Bulls are willing to settle for this. While the Warriors won't be title contenders with this move it would significantly improve their playoff chances. Overall, from a fit and value standpoint, Vučević feels like the best trade deadline target for the Warriors.
Why this deal makes sense for the Bulls
For the Bulls, this deal is a little more straightforward. Their first-round pick is owed to the San Antonio Spurs, however, it's top 10 protected. In a loaded 2025 Draft class the Bulls should be doing everything in their power to keep this pick. As the current 10th seed the Bulls are in danger of losing this pick. Selling at the deadline by trading Vučević and Zach LaVine seems like their best course of action.
Reports claim that the Bulls are seeking a first-round pick for Vučević. Regardless of the protections on this pick landing a first-round pick back for Vučević is a win for the Bulls. Kevon Looney and Kyle Anderson would be good veteran presences as the Bulls kickstart their rebuild. While Gui Santos is an intriguing young forward. Ultimately, from a direction and value perspective, this would be a wise move for the Bulls.