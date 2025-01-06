5 best Warriors trade deadline targets not named Jimmy Butler
After strong initial hype, the reported connection between Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors has weakened of late. Golden State does not seem eager to mortgage its future on a 34-year-old in the final guaranteed year of his contract. And, you know what? Fair enough. Butler is a volatile asset in the best of times, so the Warriors are understandably looking elsewhere.
That said, after a summer in which Butler, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George, and Karl-Anthony Towns were all connected to the Dubs at one point or another, it's clear Golden State wants to put more star-power next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Is the line drawn at Jonathan Kuminga in trade talks? We'll learn over the next month. Kuminga's season has been a roller coaster, but the Warriors plainly believe in his long-term development.
Should the Dubs bow out of the Butler sweepstakes, here are some of the more reasonable alternatives that can still deliver something approximating star impact. Every blockbuster trade carries risk — especially under the new collective bargaining agreement — but Steph's window won't stay open forever. The Dubs are wise to feel rushed.
5. Brandon Ingram
There have been rumblings of a fractured relationship between Steve Kerr and Brandon Ingram stemming from a rocky Team USA stint, which could render this concept dead upon arrival. That said, the Warriors would love a shot-creating wing to integrate into the half-court offense next to Steph. Ingram, at just 27 years old, brings a lot of desirable traits.
Ingram has been unable to hammer out a long-term contract with the New Orleans Pelicans and it's unclear if Golden State would feel any differently about the prospect of a four-year max deal. That said, we do know the Pels are desperate to trade Ingram, which means he could come at a discount. If the market remains muted next summer, there's no reason to think the Warriors can't lock him up on a reasonable contract.
For all the hubbub about payment and fit, Ingram remains an impactful second star in a highly coveted archetype. He has missed the last month with an ankle injury, but Ingram is a nifty shot-maker and ancillary playmaker, with enough 3-point shooting juice and connective instincts to thrive in the Kerr offense.
4. Nikola Vucevic
It has been a renaissance season of sorts for Nikola Vucevic, who has elevated a mediocre Chicago Bulls team when the front office would prefer to tank. We've already seen the Dubs heavily connected to Vooch, who can provide a new element of floor-spacing and low-post dominance at the five spot. It helps that Vucevic is such a sharp processor and versatile talent. He shouldn't have trouble settling into a niche with the Warriors.
A huge element of the "right" Warriors trade target is money. Vucevic is due $20 million this season and a shade over $21 million next season, which is deeply affordable for a player of his caliber. There also isn't too much long-term commitment, which is ideal with a 34-year-old 7-footer whose defensive value is already on the decline.
Golden State would hope that Vucevic can hold up well enough over the next 1.5 years as Draymond covers him defensively. The offense shouldn't fall off dramatically. Vucevic is entirely too skilled to experience a steep decline on that end. The spot-up 3s are pure, he's coordinated on face-up attacks, and he's still strong enough to deploy bully-ball on the block. His passing out of short rolls and shot-making versatility working two-man actions with Steph would profoundly benefit Golden State.
3. Zach LaVine
I am here to speak the truth. Zach LaVine is a good player and there should be more interest in his services around the league. His contract has achieved infamy, but as the league's cap ceiling expands and max contracts grow larger, LaVine's annual average of $43.1 million won't even register as egregious.
To the surprise of nobody with eyes, LaVine has excelled in what feels like a pointless and aimless campaign for the Bulls. After a summer of stalled trade talks, LaVine has essentially been auditioning for contenders in need of that extra push. The Warriors need more shot-making dynamism in the halfcourt. LaVine is still a nuclear athlete, blessed with a slick first step, a gorgeous pull-up jumper, and a pleasantly diverse skill set. He can operate on or off the ball and attack the defensive seams created by a gravitational force like Steph.
There are understandable concerns about LaVine's defensive projection in Golden State, but the Warriors have enough athleticism and length to cover for LaVine on that end. He would be stealing minutes from the likes of Buddy Hield, so it's an issue that is entirely overblown. If 22.7 points and 4.4 assists on .508/.446/.814 splits isn't enough to convince teams of LaVine's worth, then what are we doing here?
2. Cam Johnson
When one takes into account affordability, fit, and the absence of baggage, it's hard to imagine a much better target for Golden State than Cam Johnson. It's just obvious. The Brooklyn Nets wing is under contract through 2027 at around $22 million annually. He's in the middle of his best season to date, too, averaging 19.5 points and 3.0 assists on .496/.436/.895 splits.
Brooklyn has made excellent use of Johnson's skill set, drawing up sets that get him attacking downhill in open space and manufacturing easy finishes at the rim. Johnson's bread and butter has always been spot-up 3s, but he's comfortable straight-line driving and backdoor cutting. His instincts as a complementary scorer are razor-sharp and he's in perfect stylistic alignment with Steve Kerr's scheme.
Johnson also defends at a reasonably high level on the wing. He may not be the star creator Golden State fans clamored for all summer, but he's at the highest level of role players and he's guaranteed to contribute at a high level for 2.5 years at least before his contract expires. He won't come cheap — there will be a competitive market for his services — but Golden State would be smart to throw its hat in the ring.
1. Zion Williamson
This is probably my most delusional take, but the Warriors should mount an earnest campaign for Zion Williamson's services. The Pelicans have never been closer to a full teardown. Zion's value is at an all-time low, which means the Warriors can probably acquire the former No. 1 pick for next to nothing. If all it takes is Jonathan Kuminga and salary filler, that is a risk-reward proposition worth leaping at.
There is no guarantee that Zion can stay healthy enough to elevate Golden State to contention, but he's absolutely good enough to put the Dubs near the top of the Western Conference hierarchy at full strength. Zion has flirted with top-10 status when he's actually available for a full season. There are few advantage creators on his level. Even without a reliable jump shot, Williamson lives at the rim. His blend of downhill quickness, strength, and explosiveness is legitimately unmatched. He's one-of-one athletically.
Golden State has been looking for that new dynamic in the half-court offense. Zion's constant rim pressure, in unison with Steph's unrivaled 3-point gravity, would be a lot for defenses to account for. He's a sharp passer who can lead the offense as a point guard just as easily as he works in the dunker spot and finishes lobs.
This is a risk, to be sure, but Zion's contract includes injury-triggered opt-outs that give Golden State a way out in case of emergency. With how low the price is relative to Zion's ceiling — and he's still 24, lest we forget — this feels like a potential steal for the Warriors.