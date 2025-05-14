Ex-Bills playmaker one step closer to reunion in New York, just not in Buffalo

Gabe Davis didn’t quite enjoy the Florida sun as most people do when they leave snowy Buffalo. Davis signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was essentially non-existent in his only season and the Jaguars cut him this offseason.

Now Davis has his eyes on a return to New York state, but it won’t be in Buffalo. He’s planning on reuniting with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll this time with the New York Giants as he looks to re-establish the form he had in Buffalo.

Davis had just 20 catches and less than 300 receiving yards in 10 games for the Jaguars. They truly saw no use for him if they were willing to part ways with both him and Christian Kirk, despite having a top five pick in the NFL Draft.

Schoen and Daboll know Davis all too well so if anybody can bring out the best in Davis, it would be them. Davis was visiting the Giants’ facilities. The Giants need another option aside from Malik Nabers and they could see value in Davis.

Gabe Davis looking to familiarity to re-establish his old form, just not with the Buffalo Bills

Once upon a time, Davis earned his contract in Jacksonville. His last two seasons in Buffalo he had 839 receiving yards and 746 receiving yards, respectively, and seven touchdown catches in each season.

Davis played a key role for the Bills and was the perfect complement to Stefon Diggs, who was Josh Allen’s No. 1 target. But nothing materialized in Jacksonville. To be fair, Trevor Lawrence missed significant time with an injury.

After a while, the Jaguars turned to Brian Thomas Jr. as their top target and after Davis tore his meniscus in November, ending his season, it pretty much sealed his fate in Florida. Daboll and Schoen could be onto something in bringing in Davis.

Once upon a time, they saw value in him and the Bills took him in the fourth round of the draft. He added value to the Bills. He can have that same impact with the Giants. Wan’Dale Robinson wasn’t a particularly strong second option, so it makes sense the Giants want to add a proven target.

The Giants didn’t take a receiver in this draft and have largely been signing depth players to fill out the 90-man roster. Davis could very much be a player that has a big season for the Giants. They have Russell Wilson as the probable starter and Nabers that’s going to garner a lot of attention.

Davis is looking to be an impact player again and it looks like he’s turning to the two guys that drafted him to believe in him once again.