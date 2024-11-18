Controversy? Kirk Cousins benched for Michael Penix Jr. in blowout
For the second time this season, Kirk Cousins was benched in a blowout loss. It happened back on October 20 when the Atlanta Falcons were blown out by the Seattle Seahawks. And it happened again Sunday in the Denver Broncos 38-6 drubbing over Atlanta.
Michael Penix Jr. made his second career appearance on Sunday and got a chance to throw a couple of passes in the loss. While Cousins technically did get benched, I wouldn’t think too much about this, at least for now.
If the Falcons were entertaining inserting Penix full-time under center, he’d have more than three pass attempts in two games. This is less about getting Penix in the game and more about preserving Cousins, who’s coming off an Achilles injury.
That said, Cousins didn’t look particularly well either. He had just 173 yards and an interception with no touchdowns. It’s the Falcons’ second straight loss. This season, Cousins has bounced back well from his season-ending injury a year ago, he’s thrown for over 2,600 yards and 17 touchdowns.
But after back-to-back losses, Raheem Morris could have some controversy on his hands if the Falcons extend their losing streak.
Falcons probably sticking with Kirk Cousins, but Michael Penix Jr. cameos make it interesting
The Falcons teasing Penix into the lineup could be something to monitor if the Falcons can’t get back on track. While it’s largely not Cousins’ fault for the recent skid, it doesn’t bode well for him when rookie Bo Nix outplays him.
Nix has come into his own this season and made the argument for offensive rookie of the year. Over the last two games, he went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and nearly won had it not been for a blocked field goal attempt as time expired.
At this point in the season, the Falcons aren’t going to make any knee-jerk decisions, especially at the most important position on the field. But if Penix gets more comfortable in garbage-time situations — and if Cousins doesn’t get back to winning — Morris could make a decision.
It probably won’t be this year, but it could mean Cousins will have a shorter leash when the 2025 season starts.