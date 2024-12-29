Falcons vs. Commanders inactives: Week 17 injury report for SNF
Prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season, there was reason to believe that Sunday's matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders would be one of the most irrelevant games on the slate. With how the season has progressed, though, the game was flexed into an appearance on Sunday Night Football, and it isn't hard to see why.
First of all, this matchup is set to feature two rookie quarterbacks taken in the top eight of the 2024 NFL Draft. Jayden Daniels is the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, and Michael Penix Jr. looked solid in his first NFL start in Week 16.
Second, both of these teams are in the thick of the playoff race. In fact, based on how Sunday's afternoon games go, they can both clinch playoff spots. The Falcons, with a win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss, would clinch the NFC South. The Commanders clinch a Wild Card spot if the Buccaneers lose OR they win.
As is usually the case, the injury report can play a huge role in determining the outcome of this huge game.
Falcons inactives for Week 17 vs. Commanders
Player
Position
Injury
Week 17 Status
Antonio Hamilton
CB
Quad
OUT
Kevin King
CB
Concussion
OUT
The Falcons injury report is as favorable as any NFL team heading into the final two weeks of the season. Drake London was on the injury report earlier in the week, but was a full participant in practice on Friday and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup.
The only players on the report are Antonio Hamilton and Kevin King, two depth defensive backs. King had appeared in all 15 of Atlanta's games prior to Sunday's action, but played in just seven percent of the team's defensive snaps. He's been ruled out with a concussion.
Antonio Hamilton has appeared in 11 games for the Falcons this season, but has played just six percent of the defensive snaps. He, like King, plays more in special teams. He's out for this game with a quad injury.
Commanders inactives for Week 17 vs. Falcons
Player
Position
Injury
Week 17 Status
Dyami Brown
WR
Hamstring
OUT
Marshon Lattimore
CB
Hamstring
OUT
Jordan Magee
LB
Hamstring
OUT
Tyler Owens
S
Ankle
OUT
Andrew Wylie
OT
Groin
OUT
The Commanders' injury report is a lot lengthier than that of Atlanta's and consists of bigger names. The biggest name, of course, is Marshon Lattimore, who, in just his second game with the commanders, re-aggravated his hamstring injury. He was brought in to be the team's No. 1 cornerback, but has barely seen the field since the trade. Washington hopes they can find a way to contain Drake London without him.
Joining Lattimore on the sidelines is Dyami Brown, a receiver who had four receptions for 56 yards just last week in one of his best games of the season. Brown's injury could open the door to new Commander K.J. Osborn making an impact.
Another unfortunate injury comes in the form of Andrew Wylie, the team's starting right tackle, who had to leave last week's game with a groin injury. There's a good chance Cornelius Lucas or Trent Scott will fill in.