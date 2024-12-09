Francisco Lindor, new Mets teammates react to historic Juan Soto signing
With the Winter Meetings under way, the New York Mets shocked the baseball world, getting Juan Soto to agree to a 15-year deal worth $765 million to take his talents from the Bronx to Queens.
It's the kind of move Mets fans had been dreaming of ever since Steve Cohen bought the team, but had yet to see. They not only got a generational 26-year-old outfielder before he even reached his prime in free agency, but they stole him away from the New York Yankees. Soto joins Francisco Lindor and an exciting core on what will certainly be one of the best teams in baseball for years to come.
Obviously, Mets fans are excited that this actually got done. Obviously, Soto is thrilled that he got paid more than any other professional athlete ever. With that being said, though, Soto's new teammates might be more excited than everyone else.
Juan Soto's new Mets teammates are overjoyed after superstar chooses Queens
The best player on the team, Francisco Lindor, has a new co-star. Neither one of these players has won MVP awards, but they've both finished as MVP runner-ups. Lindor was the NL MVP runner-up in 2024, while Soto finished as a finalist for the AL MVP. Having those two batting back-to-back in the lineup for the better part of the next decade should be electric to watch.
Starling Marte, another Dominican outfielder on the Mets roster, took to Instagram to welcome Soto to the Mets family. Whether Marte actually stays in Flushing to play with Soto in 2025 remains to be seen considering the glut of outfielders New York has on its roster, but again, it's an exciting addition for all involved nonetheless.
Christian Scott didn't mention Soto, but he sure did hint at that signing with this tweet. Scott will miss the entire 2025 season as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery, but he's an important part of the Mets future that Soto elected to join. He's one of, if not their best pitching prospect.
Even former Met Paul Lo Duca took to Twitter to tell Mets fans just how big of a statement this is. The Mets didn't just sign the best free agent on the open market, but they stole him away from the Yankees. The Mets got who Lo Duca believes is the best all-around hitter in all of baseball for the next 15 years.
It's real, Mets fans. One day, we'll all believe it. Soak it in.