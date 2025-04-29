George Kittle just made Travis Kelce's Chiefs future even more complicated

As if Travis Kelce's future in the NFL weren't complicated enough, the record-breaking contract extension signed by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle added another confounding layer. Kittle, while just 32 years old compared to the 35-year-old Kelce, received a four-year, $76.4 million contract from the 49ers. That contract includes $40 million guaranteed.

Kittle, much like Kelce, is a future Hall of Famer, though his playing days are far from over if he has anything to say about it. Kelce is at a slightly different stage of his career, as the Chiefs tight end took some time after a Super Bowl LIX loss to determine his future. However, Kelce is hungrier than ever, and should he choose to keep playing beyond his current contract (which ends after the 2025 season), he and the Chiefs may have some work to do.

Here is what Dianna Russini said back in February, which paints the picture of a player who still has some elite football ahead of him: "There's definitely a sense that Travis is going to try to play more. I haven't heard anyone saying 'Yeah, he's really struggling with what he wants to do.' It's definitely leaning more towards that. That can of course change... But for this Chiefs operation looking to move forward here, I think they feel pretty good that Travis has a little more left in him."

Could Travis Kelce back Chiefs into a corner after George Kittle's deal?

Even still, Kelce is undoubtedly on the downswing if you look at his numbers. While the Chiefs tight end played 940 snaps in 2024-25 – a higher number than any of the previous four seasons – he had less receptions and yards than at any point of his career. Kelce was used as a decoy, and opposing defenses have a plan to stop him.

Off the field, Kelce has long been ready for life after football. The Chiefs tight end will turn to Hollywood stardom at some point in the next few years, whether that be as an actor of TV show host. Kelce's charm in front of a screen is undeniable, and that's not to mention pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.

There are plenty of factors swaying Kelce away from another two-to-four years in the NFL, but his love for the game is undeniable. If that means another Chiefs contract – even a short-term one – Kelce can use Kittle's deal as a blueprint.

Kelce knows better than most that once he hangs up his cleats, there's no coming back.