Houston Rockets news: Rockets at All-Star Weekend, Fred VanVleet rumors and more

Another year and it was another lackluster All-Star game although this time, the Rockets were at least represented on Sunday and throughout the weekend in the Bay Area. Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard all took part in the weekend festivities in some manner on the court.

Coming out of that we got some insight into how Sengun felt about the possibility of another format change to the All-Star game which he barely appeared in. Plus, news of Fred VanVleet potentially staying in Houston past this season and the latest NBA evaluations have the Rockets sitting pretty among some of the most valuable franchises in the league.

Fred VanVleet expected to be Rocket for the foreseeable future

Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet has one year remaining on his current deal with Houston. While rumors had circulated of him possibly being dealt before the trade deadline, the former All-Star remains in H-Town. Now that we’ve gotten past the trade deadline, some around the Association believe VanVleet will sign an extension with the team.

"Most around the league expect the Rockets to opt VanVleet out of his contract to re-sign him at a more reasonable number for the next few years (similar to what the Minnesota Timberwolves executed with Rudy Gobert),” per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

While VanVleet has been a little banged up, missing time on the court in February, he still brings that veteran presence and sense of calmness to an overall young roster. He also brings a winner's mentality knowing what it means and how difficult it is to win an NBA championship. VanVleet was in his third year in Toronto when they beat the Golden State Warriors for the title in 2019. That experience he picked up as a Raptor is what has made VanVleet such a valuable piece of this current Rockets lineup during his time in Houston.

Rockets investment looking stronger and stronger

The latest franchise evaluations were released for NBA teams and the Houston Rockets came as the fifth most valuable organization in the NBA at $5.7 billion. Owner (or team governor) Tillman Fertitta bought the team in 2017 for a then-record, $2.2 billion. In less than a decade the team's worth has gone up more than 2.5 times what he paid for it.

This is due in large part to the league’s new media rights package the NBA signed last summer, worth $76 billion over 11 years. According to CNBC, this new deal will increase the NBA’s revenue stream by a whopping 160 percent. Add that to Houston’s success this season and Fertitta should be one of the happiest guys in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun seems intrigued by USA vs The World format

After making his first All-Star game appearance in the new tournament format, Alperen Sengun was asked about his feelings on another potential shake-up to the game. There has been talk about going to a USA vs. The World format for the All-Star game beginning as soon as next year.

“Of course, I think it would be nice. You know, that’s not my decision, but yeah, they try different stuff every year, and I’m excited for to see what’s gonna happen next year,” Sengun told the Houston Chronicle.

You won’t many who were thrilled about this year’s mini-tournament style format. The NBA is willing to try anything to get players interested in the game once again.

“Oh, I would love that. I think that would be the most interesting and most exciting format. … For sure, I'd take pride in that. I always compete, but I think that will give me a little bit more extra juice to compete.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo on USA vs. The World All-Star format

Players began losing interest in taking the game seriously years ago, which in turn has caused fans to do the same. It seems like NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has spent his entire term which began in 2014, trying to come up with a way to make the game feel important. Nothing has worked as this new generation of players couldn’t seem to care less.