Hubert Davis got an up-close look at ideal UNC Tar Heels transfer portal target

A turbulent North Carolina season came to a sputtering end in the first round of March Madness. No. 11 UNC, still in pursuit of that elusive second Q1 victory, could not overcome a massive halftime deficit against No. 6 Ole Miss. The Tar Heels made a valiant comeback effort and laid bare the immense talent on their roster, but the execution — both early and late in the game — simply was not up to par.

Now, Hubert Davis goes back to the drawing board. It was a down season for the entire ACC sans Duke, and it's clear the Tar Heels need to change some things up. With R.J. Davis on his way out after a historic career in Chapel Hill, the pressure to nail this offseason, both on the recruitment front and in the transfer portal, is suffocating.

UNC has a lot of holes to plug. Jae'Lyn Withers, among their most dependable defenders and off-ball finishers, is also a graduating senior. The Heels would love to welcome back Ian Jackson and Drake Powell as sophomores, but the NBA Draft is calling. Neither is a lock to return. Maybe even discussing it is a pointless endeavor.

The Tar Heels should look for improvements across the board, but one of their most glaring needs is the frontcourt. Ideally, Hubert Davis can line up an imposing, high-level rim protector to carry this defense for the next couple of years. It appears the perfect option was staring UNC in the face in March Madness.

North Carolina should push hard to San Diego State transfer Magoon Gwath

The transfer portal is loaded with intriguing names, but few stand out more than San Diego State freshman Magoon Gwath. The Aztecs lost to North Carolina in the Final Four, which gave Davis and the Tar Heels brass a first-hand, in-depth look at the gangly 7-footer. He finished with nine points, five rebounds, and two blocks on 2-of-6 shooting in 24 minutes.

SDSU 7’0” freshman Magoon Gwath has entered the transfer portal. If I were Jim Tanner, I would do whatever it took to bring to UNC.



Gwath was the Mountain West FOY and DPOY! pic.twitter.com/zLt4Qp1LgD — Chris Smith (@chrismithunc) March 24, 2025

Gwath, 19, started in all 26 of his appearances for the Aztecs this season, averaging 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 24.9 minutes. He led the Mountain West in blocks despite a limited role, with NBA Draft scouts taking notice of his unique athletic traits.

He's still a year or two away from the pros, but Gwath can impact winning in a big way for North Carolina next season. Gwath is not your traditional ACC big on paper — he's long, skinny, mobile — but the talent is undeniable. There just aren't too many 7-footers with his athleticism in college basketball. He's able to navigate tight spaces and cover a lot of ground on the back line defensively.

There are areas for growth, but Gwath kept fouls to a minimum (1.9 per game) and looked the part of a potential Power Five defensive anchor. He will struggle against more plodding, big-bodied centers on the block, but his versatility and rim deterrence is special. Guards won't challenge him lightly at the rim. He changes the geometry of the court. Gwath's 14.1 block percentage ranked fourth in college hoops this season, per KenPom.

He has the makings of a special, NBA-level defender. I'd imagine he's a mainstay on 2026 draft boards. In the meantime, he should be at the front of line for Hubert Davis as UNC starts prowling the portal in an attempt to rebuild its roster.