Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury update for 76ers vs. Suns
By Lior Lampert
Philadelphia 76ers star wing Paul George is slated to make his highly anticipated regular-season team debut against the Phoenix Suns. But will former NBA MVP winner Joel Embiid take the floor with him?
Like George, Embiid has yet to appear for the 76ers this season. However, the standout big man's absence has been a bit more problematic and unexpected -- to the point where the league launched an investigation. To make matters worse, another probe is underway after the seven-footer got into an ugly altercation with a reporter.
Amid the drama and uncertainty, the Sixers still have basketball to play. We know George will be back in the lineup versus Phoenix, and his presence should give Philly an enormous boost. But will Embiid join him?
Per the league's official injury report, Embiid has already been ruled out for Philly's clash with the Suns. Nonetheless, recent intel indicates the 30-year-old is nearing a return to action.
Recently speaking on SportsCenter, ESPN's Shams Charania said Embiid has participated in multiple five-on-five scrimmages. So, the two-time scoring champion is ostensibly nearing the end of his "ramp-up phase."
We won't see Embiid on the court for the Sixers in Phoenix, though he may suit up at some point during their three-game road trip. While there's no definitive timeline, the tea leaves suggest a comeback is on the horizon. Still, the seven-time All-Star won't be available for Philly's showdown with the Suns.
Sitting at 1-4 entering their interconference contest with the Suns, the 76ers need Embiid to right the ship. Conversely, if Philadelphia is to reach its ultimate ceiling, the transcendent five must be at full strength. So, the organization is trying to find the right balance of rest and risk management.