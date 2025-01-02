Jalen Milroe NFL draft projection: 3 teams that should take a gamble on the Alabama QB
By Mark Powell
Jalen Milroe's flaws are well-documented. While his ability to extend plays and run from behind center masked many of Alabama's flaws, his poor accuracy also highlighted them. Kalen DeBoer and Co. have a lot of work to do this offseason, and that starts with finding a real answer at the quarterback position. If Milroe wasn't that, then perhaps DeBoer can find a veteran in the portal who can be.
As for Milroe's NFL prospects, he should not be a first-round pick. There will likely be some chatter – much of it planted by rival executives and Milroe's representation – that he could go Day 1, but that's essentially a lose-lose situation for the 22-year-old.
Milroe should be drafted by a competent organization with time to develop him. Milroe's throwing motion could use some tweaks, as well as his field vision. In the right situation, there's little doubt he has the talent to succeed at the next level in some form. He's just not adept to starting from Day 1, which some front office may just be crazy enough to talk themselves into.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers make a lot of sense for Jalen Milroe as a long-term prospect
The Steelers are a Wild Card team with Russell Wilson behind center. Unfortunately for them, Wilson is a free agent after this season and little more than the ultimate bridge quarterback. Re-signing Wilson to a cap-friendly deal is in the Steelers best interest, if Omar Khan can convince him to do so.
Wilson had an excellent relationship with Justin Fields this season. Fields and Milroe have similar skill-sets, and some might say the former is an ideal NFL comp for the latter. Fields excelled in Arthur Smith's system early in the season, when the Steelers employed a run-heavy approach. In that sense, Milroe would be an ideal backup for Wilson, assuming Fields leaves in free agency.
Wilson would be a great tutor for Milroe, as he learned early on in his career to use his legs as a threat, rather than relying on that dimension too heavily. If Milroe can learn that balance, perhaps he can be the long-term answer Steelers fans have been waiting for.
2. Seattle Seahawks should take a gamble on Jalen Milroe behind Geno Smith
Much like the Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks are searching for a long-term answer at quarterback. Geno Smith is just competent enough to take Seattle to the fringe of Wild Card contention, or perhaps a first-round exit at best. He is not priming for a playoff run for a reason.
Smith is on an affordable contract for another season, and he's been through a lot as a former second-round pick in his own right. Geno was selected by the New York Jets out of West Virginia, which was always a horrible fit. It's exactly what Milroe should hope to avoid, as New York (shocker) is once again in the market for their quarterback of the future.
In Seattle, Milroe would slide into a system which benefits his strengths, and already has a strong defensive unit to boot behind former Ravens DC Mike MacDonald. Spending a second-round pick on Milroe would be a reach for the Seahawks, which have more pressing needs than a project backup quarterback, but if he falls to the third round, expect Seattle to make a call or two.
1. The Los Angeles Rams need an heir-apparent to Matthew Stafford
Sean McVay can make just about any quarterback successful. Luckily for the Rams, they have Matthew Stafford under center. Stafford is getting up there in age, and has two years left on his contract. Los Angeles should not feel the heat to find an ideal replacement for Stafford, but they ought to be in the market for one when it makes sense. The next era of Rams football isn't far away.
Jimmy Garoppolo is the Rams current backup QB, which is all fine and dandy but doesn't offer much of a long-term outlook. LA drafted Stetson Bennett a few years back, but he has yet to impress much during practice and could be on the outs sooner than expected. This is where Milroe comes in.
The Alabama product has a lot to do, but just imagine what McVay could do with those intangibles. Learning behind Stafford for a couple of years to hone his craft is exactly what Milroe needs, and in the meantime the Rams can ride their future Hall of Famer until the wheels come off.