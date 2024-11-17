Jameis Winston's Saints 'revenge game' is all thanks to one Dennis Allen mistake
The last time Jameis Winston took a snap as a New Orleans Saint, he lined up to take a knee at the one-yard line, only to hand the ball off to Jamal Williams, seemingly running the score up on the Atlanta Falcons.
It was a direct slap to the face for then coach Dennis Allen and drew scrutiny about how things had spiraled out of control in the Big Easy.
It also sets up a revenge game of sorts for Winston as he returns to New Orleans this week for a clash against his former team with the Cleveland Browns. And the Saints have nothing but love for Winston. So while it will be nice to take down his former team, the one person to get true revenge on was fired a couple of weeks ago.
Oh the irony.
Jameis Winston’s game against Saints proves Dennis Allen really screwed up
In Winston’s return to New Orleans he not only has a chance to rub it in Dennis Allen’s face how much he didn’t really like him, but also has a chance to show they made a mistake in letting him go.
When Derek Carr went down with an injury and the Saints had to turn to Spencer Rattler, it showed they had a glaring problem at quarterback. And Winston could have at least solved some of that.
Deshaun Watson went down with an injury and in his first start of the season, Winston looked like a savior. While his last start against Los Angeles wasn’t quite as exhilarating, he showed he still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL.
The Saints could have used Winston too. They were in a much better position when they lost Carr for about a month. He could have kept them from falling out of playoff contention. He could have stopped the bleeding.
But Allen’s ego didn’t allow him to have Winston back and in the end he lost his job anyway. If Winston gets the win over the Saints on Sunday, he’ll have the last laugh.