Josh Allen tells Saints fans everything they need to know about top head coach candidate
The New Orleans Saints are one of several teams searching for a new head coach this offseason, and with where their team is right now, nailing this hire is crucial. The Saints just wrapped up a season that saw them finish in last place in the NFC South with a 5-12 record, and they have the worst cap situation in the NFL. Getting this head coaching hire right is step one toward New Orleans turning this thing around.
As much as the Saints would love to bring in a head coach like Mike Vrabel or Ben Johnson to the mix, those individuals will probably find better options elsewhere. With that being said, though, the Saints do have several intriguing candidates to choose from including Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
The Saints sent an interview request to meet with Brady, and if they were to hire him, there'd be reason for Saints fans to be happy with that decision. Josh Allen's reaction to what Brady has brought to Buffalo's offense this season tells Saints fans all they really need to know.
Allen, jokingly, said Brady has done nothing and that teams should stay away from him. Obviously, that couldn't be further from the truth. Allen's and the team's production during Brady's stint as the team's offensive coordinator is proof of that.
Josh Allen "protecting" Joe Brady should have Saints fans excited
If Allen isn't going to win the MVP award this season, he'll finish as the runner-up for the award. The 28-year-old had 28 touchdown passes and 12 rushing touchdowns while throwing only six interceptions. His completion percentage (63.6 percent) and passing yards (3,731) weren't quite as stellar as NFL fans had become accustomed to, but his ability to hold onto the ball proved to be a massive difference-maker for the 13-4 Bills.
Despite losing Stefon Diggs over the offseason and not getting too much out of Amari Cooper, Allen was still able to put up arguably his best season overall. Buffalo ranked ninth in the NFL in passing yards per game (227.9), ninth in rushing yards per game (131.2), and second in points per game (30.9). By any measure, the Bills had one of the best offenses in the sport.
Since taking over for Ken Dorsey in the middle of the 2023 season, Buffalo's offense has been nothing short of elite. Having a talent like Allen helps, but considering what Allen has done without elite talent around him, especially when comparing him to what other elite quarterbacks in the AFC have to work with, it's been impressive to watch this Bills offense dominate.
The Saints don't have an elite-level quarterback like Allen, but Chris Olave is probably better than any wideout on this Bills team. Alvin Kamara isn't the runner James Cook is, but he's a lot more dangerous as a pass-catching back. Pairing him with Klint Kubiak, who showed flashes in his first season as New Orleans' offensive coordinator is an exciting thought.
It's clear Allen wants no part of Brady leaving his side. That, and the fact that Buffalo's offense has been as good as it's been, should get Saints fans excited about the possibility of Brady, a former Saints assistant, returning to The Big Easy.