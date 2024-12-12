Juan Soto twists the knife in Yankees during his Mets press conference
When Juan Soto entered free agency, the threat of Steve Cohen outbidding the field by a substantial margin loomed, but the New York Yankees felt like obvious favorites to re-sign him.
Sure, the New York Mets were coming off a great year, but the Yankees have a history of sustained success, and they also happened to have been coming off a World Series appearance themselves. Soto had the chance to hit in front of Aaron Judge for the next decade or longer, and add multiple World Series trophies on top of that.
Cohen wound up winning the bid for Soto's services, but it wasn't by the substantial margin that most expected. Soto is a Met, and he chose the Mets over the Yankees despite pretty comparable offers, implying that the outfielder simply thought Queens was where he'd rather be.
And as if losing Soto wasn't difficult enough for Yankees fans, the newest Met made sure to twist the knife in the back of his former team at his introductory press conference.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Juan Soto fires ultimate shot at Yankees after being introduced as newest member of the Mets
When asked if he had spoken to any of his former teammates, Soto was as clear as can be.
"I haven't talked to any of those guys. We talked to them through the playoffs and in the end of the playoffs, but after that, amid this process, I haven't talked to any of those guys."
Not only has Soto not spoken to any of his former teammates since signing the deal with the Mets, but he hasn't spoken to any of them since the end of the postseason. That's certainly interesting.
There was a lot of talk about the idea of pairing Judge and Soto together for the next decade or longer, but yet, not only did Soto not reach out to Judge, but Judge never reached out to Soto. He wanted little to do with his now former teammates while he was deciding where he was going to spend the next 15 years of his life.
This process was absolutely a stressful one for Soto, but not even talking to a single one of his former teammates before, during or after the decision was made must say a little bit about how he connected with them.
Soto is a Met, and sure appeared to be happy to be one.