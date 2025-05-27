Julius Randle chose the wrong time to start talking about the NY spotlight

The poor Timberwolves, man. There were times in these playoffs where they seemed like they had as good a shot as any other team to win this year’s championship. They only lost two games on their way to the Western Conference Finals. Also, Rudy was funny to watch on offense still, and that’s always a plus.

Unfortunately, at least part of that good fortune turned out to be because the Wolves were on the opposite side of the bracket to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They’ve already lost three games in this series. Two that weren’t close, and this one that was. In the middle of that was a game the Thunder forfeited because they were bored or something.

It’s not looking good for the Wolves, and when a team is looking shaky the first thing you want to do is look at how the stars are performing. Are they holding up to the higher pressure? Can you be sure they are giving you what the team needs? Are they setting the standard for the players lower in the rotation?

Let’s take a look at yesterday’s box score! Here we go. It’s just loading n- OH no

It looks not great for a few people on the Timberwolves, but it’s especially nottest greatest for Julius Randle. He was 1-of-7 from the floor for five points. He had as many turnovers as points. Fewer assists. Um… Hmmm.

Well, maybe he can just lay low, stay out of the spotlight, and hope that Anthony Edwards shoulders most of the blame for the loss. He didn’t have a great team either, and he’s the number one guy. Just keep it cool, Julius. Cool Julius. Coolius. My brother-in-law is named Julius. If you’re reading this, Hi!

I was using that fact as a distraction. I bet you really don’t notice Julius Randle now.

Julius Randle takes moment to be less than adoring of his time in New York

Cool. Well, great. Good work, Julius. You went and said that. Now I’ve had to aggregate it into an article. It is my job, in this very specific moment, to actively make your life worse. I do apologize for that. I’m sorry. I will not make it a habit.

But Julius, you have to understand that at certain points, certain things just don’t need to be said. Maybe you were trying to shout out to Minnesota in saying that where you are now lets you focus more readily, but it just sounds like you’re taking a moment after helping your team dig a 1-3 hole to push negativity elsewhere. It’s not the best look.

I’m sure you understand. Next time I come across you saying something really cool, I promise to write about that too. It’s the circle of life, or whatever. So hurry up and be awesome.