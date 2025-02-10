Kadarius Toney creates one last distraction for Chiefs with Super Bowl LIX troll
The first half of Super Bowl LIX has not gone how the Kansas City Chiefs expected it to. Kansas City, looking for its third straight Super Bowl win, entered the game with all kinds of confidence — and who can blame them? Unfortunately, they trailed at the half by a score of 24-0.
Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and had just over 30 yards passing in the first half, and the defense wasn't exactly lights out. As if anything could have gotten worse for Kansas City, former Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney made sure to rub salt in the very fresh wound with one simple Instagram story.
Toney's story didn't have a caption, but the picture said it all. The implication behind the post was almost certainly Toney suggesting he can save the Chiefs. Of course, with Toney being a free agent, that is not the case.
Kadarius Toney made sure to troll his former Chiefs team amid their embarrassing Super Bowl performance
It's so beyond fitting that Toney of all people posted this.
When the Chiefs traded for Toney, they hoped to bolster their wide receiver room by adding a player who was recently drafted in the first round. Unfortunately, that did not end up transpiring. Toney missed substantial time due to injury, and made more headlines for his actions off the field than on it.
Toney spent parts of two seasons with the Chiefs and racked up just 340 yards across 20 regular season games. He did have some memorable Super Bowl moments, but still - his Chiefs tenure was mostly a bust. That simple fact is a big reason why the Chiefs wound up cutting bait prior to the start of the 2024 campaign. The Chiefs didn't have the best wide receiver room in the world, but still didn't see any reason to hold onto Toney.
The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Cleveland Browns during the season, but had negative four rushing yards on two carries, and even muffed a punt.
Toney didn't exactly have a season to remember, but Kansas City's collapse on the biggest stage is certainly one he can get behind. Toney wouldn't have saved them in any way had he stuck around, but given how bad things are for Kansas City, he has reason to believe he might've been able to flip the script.