Kellen Moore wronged the Cowboys in more ways than one during NFL Draft

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore inked a deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason to become their new head coach. This was a deserved opportunity for Moore, but Cowboys fans might not be too thrilled with him right now.

Prior to getting his head coaching gig, Moore led Dallas' arch-rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, to a Super Bowl victory as their offensive coordinator. As if that isn't bad enough, Moore's first NFL Draft with the Saints was a frustrating one for Cowboys fans for a couple of reasons.

First, the Saints passed on Shedeur Sanders numerous times in the draft, instead allowing him to land with the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. The Cowboys were never likely to take Sanders with Dak Prescott locked in long-term, but Moore's Saints made a lot of sense for Shedeur.

Derek Carr, the team's starting quarterback, is sidelined with a shoulder injury for who knows how long. Behind Carr on the depth chart was nobody of note. The Saints could've taken Shedeur and had him ready to start over Carr if he was hurt or learn behind the accomplished veteran. Instead, they wound up selecting Tyler Shough, a quarterback not many had ahead of Sanders on draft boards.

This stings for Cowboys fans because they'd love to see Shedeur, the son of Cowboys legend Deion Sanders, succeed. While he can do so in Cleveland, the odds of him doing so are far slimmer with a more crowded QB room and the Browns' history of dysfunction.

As unfortunate as New Orleans passing on Shedeur was for Cowboys fans, Moore snagging former Kansas running back Devin Neal before Dallas was the move that really stung.

Kellen Moore makes himself an enemy among Cowboys fans thanks to NFL Draft decisions

Neal falling as far as he did was a surprising development. He was pegged by some to be a potential Day 2 pick, but instead, the Saints got him in the sixth round with the No. 184 overall pick.

Missing out on a sixth-round pick might not seem like a huge deal, but Neal would've been a nice complement alongside Jaydon Blue, who Dallas selected in the round prior. The Cowboys' running game was among the league's worst last season, so bringing in a pair of intriguing rookies would've given fans something to get excited about.

Blue should be fun to watch, but getting both would've added some much-needed skill position depth to Dallas' roster. Neal, by far the best skill position player at the time, getting selected, forced the Cowboys to focus even further on the trenches with Ajani Cornelius in the sixth round.

While neither of Moore's decisions were detrimental ones, they did hurt Cowboys fans in some way.