Kirk Cousins’ fate with Falcons tells Vikings exactly what to do with Sam Darnold
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract just this past offseason. Cousins chose Atlanta over Minnesota in part because the Vikings preferred to sign the aging QB to a short-term deal. The Falcons contract included more guaranteed money, and the potential for longevity.
Little did Cousins know that less than a year later he'd be benched in favor of Falcons first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., a selection he was seemingly blindsided by just months after agreeing to be the long-term starter in Atlanta. The Falcons plan was simple – start Cousins for the next few years and eventually transition to Penix Jr.
Their plan did not work out. Cousins has been dreadful the last few games and never fully recovered from a season-ending injury suffered during his final year in Minnesota. Because of that, it is now Michael Penix Jr. time in Atlanta, which surely means the end for Cousins (though he'll still be collecting those checks).
Kirk Cousins gives Vikings a blueprint with Sam Darnold negotiations
While Cousins and new Vikings QB Sam Darnold are not the same – the latter is having an outstanding season and should win Comeback Player of the Year – the former Minnesota QB also provides a hint regarding Darnold's future.
As great as Darnold has looked, his past suggests he wouldn't perform up to par elsewhere. Whether it be New York, Carolina or San Francisco, the only team he's had this level of success with is the Vikings, which are coach by QB guru Kevin O'Connell. While much of Darnold's improvement speaks volumes about his work ethic, some of the credit has to go to O'Connell, who has built an impressive offensive system and has weapons on the outside to boot.
Cousins – aided by injury – did not look the same once leaving O'Connell's system. Would Darnold? That is the risk the former first-round pick will be taking, and the comfort the Vikings have were they to let him walk.
As talented as Darnold is, Minnesota selected JJ McCarthy in the first round for a reason. In O'Connell's system, there is no telling how impressive the Michigan product might look once he returns from injury.
If Darnold is willing to take a low-risk, high-reward contract with the Vikings, then perhaps he is worth bringing back for familiarity's sake. But given the lack of starting-caliber QBs in the 2025 free-agent market, he'll likely receive offers over $40 million AAV. Can the Vikings justify that sort of deal with McCarthy on the bench?