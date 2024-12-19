Lakers fans can rule out the team adding a star player this season
With NBA trade season officially underway many rumors are floating around. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team always in trade rumors. Currently, they are the 10-seed with a 14-12 record which adds pressure for LA to make a move. Additionally, they have been in the play-in tournament for the last two seasons. A third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been rumored for some time now.
However, all signs point to the Lakers once again not landing a star before the trade deadline. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers are not anticipated to be in the mix for Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine. Additionally, the Lakers unwillingness to part ways with Austin Reaves makes landing a star unrealistic. Let's dive into what this report means and some possible options for the Lakers ahead of the deadline.
What's next for the Lakers with a star trade off the table?
At first glance, not landing a star could be highly problematic for the Lakers' contention chances. However, none of these stars are ideal fits. Butler's poor floor spacing makes his fit questionable especially considering the 35 year old is seeking a new contract. Likewise, Ingram's ball-dominant style of play and looming new deal would be difficult for the Lakers. LaVine has three years on his five-year $215 million deal making him a tough contract to target for the Lakers despite his solid fit as a shooter. Taking on any big contract is difficult for the Lakers as they are currently a first-apron team, trading for a star could push them to the second apron while not guaranteeing them true contention status.
While landing a star via trade won't happen for the Lakers they could pursue quality role players at the deadline. These players could end up benefiting LA more than the stars would have. During the 2023 trade deadline, the Lakers added quality role players and made a conference finals appearance despite being out of the playoffs before the deadline. The 2025 deadline could be similar for LA in this regard. Buha notes the Lakers believe they have three main needsahead ofthe deadline.
- A tough, physical, defensive-minded center.
- A big 3-and-D wing who complements Davis and James as a starter/closer.
- A big, quick, athletic guard with point-of-attack defensive capabilities.
The Lakers have long been linked to Jonas Valančiūnas, the Washington Wizards big man could be a solid fit as a physically imposing center. Walker Kessler and Robert Williams III are other centers to monitor for the Lakers. Kessler and Williams would provide the Lakers with more rim protection. However, Kessler is likely to be more costly.
As for 3-and-D wings, Jerami Grant, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Kyle Kuzma are all names who have been linked to the Lakers. Finney-Smith's $14 million dollar contract makes him the most realistic option. Johnson is having a career year and would be a perfect fit. With the Nets fire sale happening these are two names to closely watch. Grant would give the Lakers the closest to a star however, he has an average annual value (AAV) of $32 million which complicates things. A reunion with Kuzma is possible but during a down season, it's unclear what value he has.
Collin Sexton and Marcus Smart are two possible guard targets. Sexton is an athletic guard who plays hard on both ends of the floor at 6-foot-3 he also has solid size. Furthermore, he is shooting 42 percent on three-pointers this season. This skillset makes him a perfect with for the Lakers. Smart's size, defense, and experience would allow him to fit nicely with the Lakers.
Ultimately, despite not pursuing a star the Lakers could make some meaningful upgrades at the deadline that would turn their season around.