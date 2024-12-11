NBA Rumors: Lakers ticking clock, Pelicans fire sale, Kawhi Leonard update
The Milwaukee Bucks toppled the injury-ravaged Orlando Magic on Tuesday, and so begins the vaunted NBA Cup quarterfinals. As the season temporarily pauses to let teams duke it out for a new trophy (and a few million bucks), it gives front offices some time to assess what is and isn't working.
Don't look now, but the trade deadline is only a couple short months away. The NBA standings have rarely ever been this universally competitive. The majority of the East is toiling around .500 and struggling to separate from the pack. The majority of the West, meanwhile, is very good — and thus, trying to separate from the pack.
It's harder than ever for contenders to navigate the trade market thanks to the recently-imposed CBA, but fear not. NBA GMs are a creative bunch, and where there's a will, there's a way. A lot can and will change in the weeks ahead.
Here are the latest NBA rumors to get you by.
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard is inching closer to season debut for Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are 14-11 despite Kawhi Leonard's ongoing absence, which is a testament to the brilliance of James Harden, Ty Lue, and a gutsy supporting cast. This Clippers team has done an excellent job making the most of a rotten situation, and LA has the distinct feel of a slumbering giant as a result.
There's a world in which Leonard returns, looks semi-like his usual self, and the Clippers rocket into the Western Conference stratosphere. There is plenty standing in the way of that outcome, of course, but LA did receive a positive update on Leonard this week.
The two-time Finals MVP participated in Clippers practice on Tuesday. He did not take contact, but Leonard was involved in "pretty much everything else," per Ty Lue.
Leonard has missed the entire campaign to date after undergoing offseason knee surgery, stemming from an injury he sustained during the playoffs. There was a time when Kawhi was expected to play for Team USA in the Olympics this past summer, but he withdrew over concerns about the knee and now here we are. It's unclear when exactly we can expect Leonard back on the court, but any progress is a great sign.
NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones among Pelicans generating trade interest
The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-20, which is dead last in the West. Zion Williamson is hurt — again — with no return date in sight. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram is now out indefinitely with an ankle sprain. His name has been circling the trade mill since summertime, so the table is set for an explosive (or implosive) trade deadline in the bayou.
Beyond Ingram, who continues to gain zero traction in extension talks, the Pelicans may also end up dealing other key pieces. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, teams have "already started expressing interest" in members of New Orleans' supporting cast, such as CJ McCollum and Herb Jones.
It's unclear how determined New Orleans is to rebuild as opposed to seeing this botched experiment through. Zion appears stuck on the Pelicans roster for now, so a complete teardown probably isn't in the cards. With Ingram on the block and a shake-up beyond overdue, however, it's not difficult to imagine the Pelicans operating more aggressively than most teams on the trade front.
Both McCollum and Jones would hold major appeal for contenders. McCollum is still a dynamic, scalable scoring threat in the backcourt, while Jones is a tier-one defensive wrecking ball on the wing. The Pelicans are loaded with draft picks already, but the right trade (or series of trades) could put David Griffin and the front office in prime position for a substantial upgrade down the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, and names of that ilk continue to percolate in the rumor mill. New Orleans might as well stay prepared.
NBA Rumors: Lakers will 'check in' on Jonas Valanciunas
The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, per Anthony Irwin of Clutch Sports. The veteran 7-footer becomes trade eligible on Dec. 15 after signing in DC this past offseason. Rob Pelinka is expected to "check in" as soon as Valanciunas officially becomes available.
"League sources believe Pelinka will check in on the price for Jonas Valanciunas on December 15 when he becomes trade eligible and belief around the league is that the Washington Wizards will be open to those conversations. The deciding factor will be whether L.A. is willing to pay what it would cost to convince Washington to trade the veteran center so early in the year, rather that wait to see what the trade market might look like closer to the deadline."
So, Los Angeles may need to pay a premium in order to acquire Valanciunas a couple months early. It has been a productive start to the campaign for the 32-year-old, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 20.3 minutes. The Lakers' need for frontcourt depth in well-documented and Valanciunas has a useful skill set. He can deliver monster screens, pass out of the high post, and space out to the 3-point line, which opens the door for twin towers lineups next to Anthony Davis.
The Lakers will surely due their homework on alternatives, but Valanciunas seems uniquely well-suited to this sort of trade. The Wizards are in blatant tank mode, which means Valanciunas' minutes are fading through no fault of his own. He isn't the everyday starter he once was, but Valanciunas can still carry a solid offensive workload while inhaling rebounds on both ends. His strength, physicality, and durability are traits that ought to appeal to Los Angeles.
It's unclear how much Washington is asking for, but Valanciunas is signed through 2027 at a little over $10 million annually. That's not a huge investment, but it would be a long-term investment of sorts for the Lakers.